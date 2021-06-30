Skydweller Aero Inc. Celebrates One Year with Global Headquarters in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S.-Spanish aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft for defense and commercial industries, today celebrates its first anniversary since announcing the establishment of its global headquarters in Oklahoma City with plans to build testing and integration facilities in Ardmore.

Skydweller Aero's growth included the following:

Hired key executives and engineering talent, exceeding the company's projection for its first year.

Awarded five Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs by U.S. Navy alongside University of Oklahoma , Oklahoma State University , and University of Tulsa to advance clean energy, weather forecasting, and LiDAR technology.

, , and to advance clean energy, weather forecasting, and LiDAR technology. Donated an electric motor originally flown on Solar Impulse's world record-breaking flight to Oklahoma State University's new Unmanned Systems Research Institute to evaluate the current motor's performance and advanced designs for Skydweller Aero's future vehicles. This partnership will allow students and researchers the opportunity to work on cutting edge systems to push the leading edge of aeronautics.

new Unmanned Systems Research Institute to evaluate the current motor's performance and advanced designs for Skydweller Aero's future vehicles. This partnership will allow students and researchers the opportunity to work on cutting edge systems to push the leading edge of aeronautics. Selected preliminary office location in the Valliance Bank Tower in Uptown Oklahoma City.

Recognized by The Journal Record as part of the "Power 15" in the publication's yearly aviation and aerospace edition and named Venture of the Year (2021) by Oklahoma Venture Forum.

"We take great pride in our engineering team in Oklahoma and our achievements to date," said CEO Dr. Robert Miller. "It has been a challenging year, but with great support from state and federal officials and our fantastic academic research institutions, Skydweller Aero has made significant progress towards our corporate mission - and the greater mission - to further the development of aviation technology and renewable energies."

In year two, Skydweller Aero will continue to work closely with state and private universities on research and development opportunities. They will also explore STEM education partnerships with The Oklahoma City Public Schools, nonprofit organizations, and universities across the state to inspire and encourage children and young adults to pursue opportunities in engineering fields, including but not limited to aerospace and aeronautical engineering.

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a cutting-edge aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and the flexibility of a large, airborne platform.

With a flexible payload system, including communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological, and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

