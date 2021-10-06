Skydweller Aero Inc. Successfully Demonstrates Closed-Loop Aircraft Control and Waypoint Navigation

"With continual flight testing, Skydweller has had the opportunity to successfully test critical hardware and software components in an iterative, dynamic process leading to this important milestone," said CEO Dr. Robert Miller. "Recent accomplishments are accelerating development of the most reliable and safe aircraft autonomy."

During this round of testing, engineers evaluated all autopilot commands to verify inner-loop flying qualities at various altitudes successfully completed all autonomous waypoint navigation test points. New communication links and various automatic takeoff and landing sensors were installed and evaluated to ensure the aircraft is ready for its next evolution. The company's meteorologists and flight test operations verified the company's advanced weather and climate forecasting models, enabling the creation of optimized flight paths.

"These successful demonstrations prove the company's ability to safely develop, test and integrate autonomous system capabilities on new and existing aircraft," said Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer John Parkes.

Testing is scheduled to continue over the next several months, as the company continues aircraft transformation into an unmanned aerial system. The multi-national startup will perform test flights dedicated to demonstrating autonomous take-off and landing prior to beginning fully autonomous and long-endurance flights. This series of tests were conducted in Albacete, Spain, the company's provisional site for ground operations and flight demonstrations.

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a cutting-edge aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and the flexibility of a large, airborne platform.



With a flexible payload system, including communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological, and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skydwelleraero.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Skydweller_Aero

SOURCE Skydweller

Related Links

https://skydweller.aero

