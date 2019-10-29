Skye Learning Launches Certificate in Leadership for Women in Business

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online learning destination Skye Learning today announced a new Certificate in Leadership for Women in Business. This 30-hour certificate program explores both the social and psychological mechanisms that create challenges that professional women often face in the workforce. Providing concrete and data-driven recommendations for overcoming those obstacles, the certificate offers valuable experiential commentary from women leaders in industries such as marketing, healthcare, nonprofit management, and sports management.

"According to Pew's 2018 data on women leaders, the percentage of women CEOs is decreasing, despite women being more educated than ever. It's this incongruity that exposes the need to strengthen and equip women with the practical and contextual leadership skills needed in today's business landscape," said Sandy Slager, president of Skye Learning. "Our new certificate is specifically designed to empower women leaders with real-world techniques and tools to embrace leadership skills for today's rapidly evolving workforce."

Each course offers a combination of relevant reading materials, video segments with women executives, case studies, and an "Ask the Expert" feature that directly connects learners to other women executives. The current course list includes:



Topics in Leadership for Women

Topics in Management for Women

Networking and Mentorship

Communication for Women in Business

Body Language for Women in Business

Negotiation for Women in Business

Navigating Work-Life Balance

The certificate also includes an awareness course, which assesses the representation of women in various domains, including sports, politics, education, healthcare, STEM fields, and managerial positions. The course reviews challenges that many working women encounter, making it a necessary prerequisite for any business leader, of any gender, seeking to make decisions that will not exacerbate those issues. Free for a limited time, click here to enroll.

About Skye Learning

Skye Learning, a division of MindEdge, is a Waltham-based online learning destination that empowers every worker, both new and experienced, to future-proof their careers and monetize their knowledge in the ever-changing world of work. Through a variety of certifications, badges, and credit-bearing courses, Skye Learning helps today's workers become and remain competitive in the job market. Launched in 2018, Skye Learning features a rich set of resources that will help workers bolster their career skill sets and learn new business practices.

