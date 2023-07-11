Skyelarke furthers its mission to break down barriers to clinical trial participation, with new SkyePay enhancements

News provided by

Skyelarke

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARY, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyelarke, a health tech company, has announced some significant new additions to SkyePay, a cutting-edge patient payment technology built by and for the clinical research industry.

With the launch of faster payments via Bank Transfer, Virtual cards and PayPal / Venmo integration, on top of the physical card option, SkyePay is providing a greater choice to patients around how they receive their expense or stipend payments related to clinical trial participation.

In addition to increased patient payment choice, SkyePay has also developed an API framework, soon to be released, which will allow IRT, EDC or ePRO integration, streamlining the payment process for patients, whilst reducing burden on Sites.

"Building on our launch in March, we're thrilled to be furthering our mission by announcing these important enhancements to SkyePay, which will launch later in 2023," said Phil Staines, Chief Strategy Officer of Skyelarke. "We believe we can only improve patient experiences if we start to eradicate obstacles that are put in their way. Unnecessary financial hardship, time consuming processes, geographical barriers, they all need to be optimized to ensure the patient can participate without burden. Offering a greater number of payment method choices, whilst making our platform accessible to other Clinical Trial Systems, is a step towards this and will make a tangible difference to trial participants and sponsors alike."

Skyelarke has been built to ensure a patient first ethos, whilst the SkyePay platform significantly reduces the time it takes for patients to get paid, helping to reduce financial burden and subsequent patient dropout rates. Key benefits include:

  • For Patients: automated and instantaneous payments, multiple payment methods (bank transfer, card and virtual), reduced financial burden.
  • For Sites: simple to use with no training required, ability to make a payment in under two minutes, integrated receipt management, Sponsor / CRO approval process to reduce administration, more time to focus on participant care.
  • For Sponsors / CROs: detailed and transparent transaction reporting for reconciliation purposes, fast approval processes, privacy by design with data stored depending on where the study is, reduced burden on sites, increased patient engagement.

For more information about SkyePay and Skyelarke, visit www.skyelarke.com 

About Skyelarke

Skyelarke is a global provider of health tech systems. With years of experience working in the clinical trials industry, Skyelarke prides itself on a dynamic approach to product development and is committed to using technological innovation to tackle the biggest challenges the sector faces - human to human.

On a mission to make clinical research more accessible, Skyelarke offers SkyePay which aims to remove the financial burden of trial participation by processing patient payments in real time via multiple payment methods, ensuring the patient is never out of pocket. This drastically improves the patient experience and reduces dropout rates, ensuring the entire lifecycle of a trial runs more effectively and efficiently.

Find out more at Skyelarke

SOURCE Skyelarke

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.