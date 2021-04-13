SkyePoint Decisions Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services

DULLES, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leader in Cybersecurity Solutions, Engineering, Information Technology Operations, and Applications Integration that specializes in serving Federal Government missions, announced today that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Services Version 2.0.

This appraisal reflects a commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and dedication to customers. CMMI is a proven approach to performance management with decades of successful results. Obtaining CMMI Maturity Level 3 demonstrates that SkyePoint Decisions' execution of our corporate processes are based on standards, procedures, tools, and methods that are well defined, understood, and operational.

CMMI is the result of more than 20 years of ongoing work at Carnegie Mellon University by members of industry, government, and the Software Engineering Institute. Powered by Carnegie Mellon, the CMMI Institute is working to build upon CMMI's success, advance the state of the practice, accelerate the development and adoption of best practices, and provide solutions to the emerging needs of businesses around the world.

"We are extremely proud of achieving CMMI Level 3," said Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO of SkyePoint Decisions. "Coupled with our ISO:9001 and ISO:27001 certifications, SkyePoint Decisions continues to emphasize quality and provide excellence in delivering solutions to our clients."

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client's ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI for Services Level 3 business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

