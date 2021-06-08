SkyePoint Decisions Awarded $300 Million U.S. Department of Education Cyber BPA

DULLES, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions) is excited to announce that it received an award for a five-year, multiple award, $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the U.S. Department of Education (DoED) to provide Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CPSS) to the Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

"SkyePoint Decisions is pleased to bring our cybersecurity experience from across the federal government to our new DoED client as a prime contractor," said Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO. "Cybersecurity remains one of the most important issues facing the federal government. We look forward to serving as a trusted partner for the Office of Federal Student Aid and the DoED."

The DoED/FSA CPSS BPA will be used to provide Cybersecurity Risk Management and Compliance, Information Systems Security Services, Cybersecurity Operations, Software Capability Development, Security Architecture Support, Security Engineering, and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation for the Office of Federal Student Aid and the Office of the Chief Information Officer across the DoED enterprise. This BPA is the second prime contract award for SkyePoint Decisions in 2021.

SkyePoint Decisions provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our renewed focus is on enabling our client's ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely as a prime contractor. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI for Services Level 3 business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

