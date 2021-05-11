SkyePoint Decisions Named Finalist for Moxie Award

DULLES, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyePoint Decisions is delighted to announce that the Moxie Award committee has included SkyePoint in their 2021 Award season as a finalist in the GovCon category. SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leader in Cybersecurity Solutions, Engineering, Information Technology Operations, and Applications Integration that specializes in serving Federal Government missions, extends its congratulations to all nominees and finalists. The Moxie Award honors companies, nonprofits, and associations for their boldness in business, placing them among an elite group of leading organizations.

"SkyePoint Decisions is pleased to have been named a finalist in the 2021 Moxie Award," said Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO. "I want to congratulate our team for enabling us to be recognized among the boldest and most innovative organizations in the DC metro community." The Moxie Award winners will be announced at an October 13 ceremony and dinner at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, VA.

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client's ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

Contact: Jeri Harden

703-234-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE SkyePoint Decisions, Inc.

