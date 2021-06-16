SkyePoint Decisions Promotes Frank Sturek to Company President and Heather Conigliaro to Chief Operations Officer

DULLES, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions) announced today the promotions of Frank Sturek to President and Heather Conigliaro to Chief Operations Officer. Christopher Giusti will continue as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

As President, Frank Sturek is responsible for business growth, strategy, and SkyePoint Decisions' business success. This includes developing current capabilities and winning new contracts focused on our clients' cybersecurity and IT challenges. He possesses an extensive track record of leadership built over 21 years of active service in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer, including multiple combat tours, leadership positions, and culminating with an assignment on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. He has also served in multiple growth focused roles in the private sector at Northrop Grumman, Engility, Alion Science and Technology, and Axiologic Solutions. Frank Sturek is the right executive to lead SkyePoint Decisions to become a trusted and successful Prime contractor in the Federal market.

As Chief Operations Officer, Heather Conigliaro is responsible for all aspects of SkyePoint Decisions' client focused contract delivery execution, our field workforce capability development, and our program management office (PMO). She possesses nearly 20 years of successful experience running all aspects of government services programs, including previously at Northrop Grumman and CACI. Under the leadership of Conigliaro, SkyePoint Decisions is well positioned to lead our delivery organization to the next level focused on Prime contracts.

Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO of SkyePoint Decisions, stated, "Frank and Heather's promotions will accelerate our prime contract growth momentum, enhance engagement with our clients and industry partners, and foster a growth mindset with our employees. I am confident that we now have the Executive Team structure and roles in place to lead SkyePoint Decisions in exceeding our clients' expectations for 2021 and beyond."

SkyePoint Decisions provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our renewed focus is on enabling our client's ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely as a prime contractor. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint Decisions is an established ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI for Services Level 3 business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint Decisions website at www.skyepoint.com.

