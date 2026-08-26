SkyFi Launches Rowan, a Native AI Navigator That Turns Satellite Imagery Into Decision-Ready Answers

Rowan runs the full geospatial workflow inside the SkyFi platform, enabling users to search imagery archives, task new satellite captures, and access analytics from plain-language requests.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, the leading Earth intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Rowan, an AI navigator built into its platform. Rowan turns plain-language questions about any location on Earth into decision-ready answers. It searches SkyFi's satellite imagery archive and a user's previously ordered images, tasks new captures, recommends and runs geospatial analytics, and delivers results within the same conversation. Users do not need to know satellite jargon, sensor types, or GIS workflows to get an answer.

For example, a user can ask Rowan to compare recent satellite imagery of a data center under construction with imagery from one year earlier. Rowan searches SkyFi's historical archive for the earlier image, checks feasibility for a new capture, and returns a priced comparison the user can order in the same conversation.

"Our customers measure success in how fast they get to an answer. Is this construction site active? Has this coastline changed? Is this port busier than last month? Rowan takes the question and returns an answer grounded in Earth observation data, in the time it takes to ask it," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi.

What Rowan Delivers

Plain-language search across SkyFi's satellite imagery archive and analytics catalog

New satellite tasking with cloud-cover forecasts

Creating, saving, and monitoring custom Areas of Interest (AOI)

Transparent, upfront pricing on every recommended image or analytic

Ordering in the same conversation, from question to purchase

Answers about the imagery and orders already in your account: date, resolution, provider, footprint, and where coverage falls short of your area of interest

Ask Rowan About Any Place on Earth

"Show me the Outer Banks' coastline before and after last year's hurricane."

"Is our competitor's new logistics hub operational yet?"

"Find the clearest images of Reno 1 data center from each quarter of last year."

"Find me optical images of the Detour Lake mining operation from the past five years."

"Show me Lake Mead water levels from 2020 and 2026."

"Task a satellite over the Texas Gigafactory and tell me when the imagery will be ready."

Built on SkyFi's Earth Observation Platform

Rowan draws on SkyFi's platform of more than 300 geospatial imagery sources and analytic partners, aggregated into a single searchable catalog. Rowan's recommendations are also informed by SkyFi's own experience running imagery tasking and analytics missions for commercial and government customers.

"We spent years building the infrastructure that makes Earth observation usable: the catalog, the pricing, the ordering process. Rowan turns that infrastructure into a conversation. Access was the first barrier we removed. Expertise was the one that kept most teams out, and that is the barrier Rowan is built to remove," said Fischer.

Available Now

Rowan is available today at no additional cost inside the SkyFi platform. Standard imagery and analytics pricing applies to any order placed through Rowan. SkyFi Pro subscribers get unlimited access to Rowan's full capabilities, plus greater daily access to open data, advanced delivery settings, WMTS streaming, and unlimited saved Areas of Interest. New users can try Rowan for free at app.skyfi.com.

SkyFi will continue to expand the functionality of Rowan across future releases, bringing new features and capabilities to its ecosystem.

Rowan is available now to individual SkyFi users and organizations. Government and enterprise users can request a SkyFi demo for complex use cases.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is an Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, MCP connections, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at skyfi.com

SOURCE SkyFi