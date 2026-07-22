SkyFi Launches MCP to Connect Satellite Imagery and Geospatial Analytics to ChatGPT, Claude, and AI Agents

Users can search imagery archives, task new satellite captures, and run geospatial analytics in plain language using the AI tools that they already use.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, an AI-first Earth Intelligence Platform, today announced the launch of the SkyFi Model Context Protocol (MCP). The SkyFi MCP makes satellite imagery and select geospatial analytics directly accessible via MCP-compatible AI platforms or agents, including Claude and ChatGPT.

The SkyFi MCP enables users to search imagery archives, task new satellite captures, place recurring orders, and run analytics using natural language, while developers can integrate the same capabilities without building custom API connections.

Screenshot demonstrating how SkyFi users can search for and purchase satellite imagery using their preferred AI platform.

"More people are turning to AI to research and make decisions about real-world risks and opportunities," said Luke Fischer, SkyFi's CEO. "Without current, trusted geospatial imagery, the answers they arrive at are guesses. The SkyFi MCP puts our satellite provider ecosystem and analytics inside the AI tools individuals and enterprise users already use, so that when someone asks about port traffic, wildfire risk, infrastructure development, or geopolitical threats, the answer is grounded in real satellite data they can order in the same conversation."

For example, a user can ask their AI assistant to find recent cloud-free imagery of a specific data center under construction and price the best option from SkyFi's ecosystem of satellite providers. With the SkyFi MCP connected, the assistant searches SkyFi's catalog, compares sources, and returns priced options that the user can then ask their AI to order, all in the same chat.

What the SkyFi MCP Delivers

The SkyFi MCP connects AI applications and agents to the SkyFi platform.

Access to SkyFi's capabilities through plain language prompts

Interactive maps in the chat for previewing imagery, adjusting an area of interest, and tasking from a live price form

Archive search across 300+ satellite and aerial sources, spanning optical, radar (SAR), and stereo imagery

New satellite tasking, with feasibility checks, satellite pass selection, and cloud-cover forecasts

Analytics that run on ordered imagery, delivered as GeoTIFFs ready for GIS tools

Area-of-interest tools, including place-name geocoding, boundary creation, and automated re-orders

Transparent pricing and order validation before any purchase

Order tracking and delivery of finished imagery and data

Ask AI About Any Place on Earth

With the SkyFi MCP connected, users can ask questions in their preferred AI system and get answers grounded in real imagery. Examples include:

Show me the most recent available SAR satellite image of the Port of Long Beach.

Find cloud-free imagery of Singapore from the past week and price the best option.

Task a new high-resolution capture of this site for next week, and first tell me the cost.

Measure vegetation health across fields at these coordinates in Iowa and flag areas of stress.

Save this area and alert me when a new cloud-free image is captured.

Compare the Lake Mead reservoir's surface water today with that of six months ago.

The SkyFi platform and MCP support individuals and enterprise teams across energy, finance, construction, environmental monitoring, mining, insurance, defense, and government.

Built on the World's Largest Earth Observation Platform

SkyFi aggregates 300+ satellite and aerial sources and more than 40 analytics and data partners into a single platform. Customers order optical, SAR, thermal, and stereo imagery with transparent, up-front pricing and no long-term contracts. The same catalog, analytics, and delivery options are now available to any MCP-compatible AI platform.

"We built SkyFi to make Earth observation as simple as buying anything else online," said Fischer. "Making the SkyFi platform accessible to any AI assistant is the next step. It removes the remaining barriers between a question and the imagery that answers it."

Available Now

The SkyFi MCP is available today at no additional cost. Users pay only SkyFi's standard pricing for the imagery, analytics, and services they order, plus the token costs of their chosen AI platform. Learn more and connect the MCP.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at skyfi.com

Media Contact

Evan Achiron, Head of Marketing & Communications, SkyFi

[email protected]

SOURCE SkyFi