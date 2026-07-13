SkyFi Puts Satellite Imagery Search, Ordering, and Streaming Inside ArcGIS

GIS teams can now find, buy, and stream SkyFi imagery in ESRI ArcGIS, without downloading or converting files.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyFi, the leading Earth Intelligence platform, today released two capabilities that simplify the process of ordering and overlaying satellite imagery over ArcGIS maps.

Built with input from commercial enterprise users, SkyFi for ArcGIS includes the SkyFi ArcGIS Widget which lets GIS analysts seamlessly search, preview, and order open and commercial satellite imagery inside ArcGIS. WMTS streaming lets them view ordered imagery as a live map layer in ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro, and ArcGIS Enterprise, both are available now.

Together the two capabilities connect the full path from finding imagery to leveraging it. An analyst can search for archive imagery or task a satellite directly in ArcGIS, then view it beside their other geospatial data minutes later.

Search and order without leaving ArcGIS

The SkyFi ArcGIS Widget runs inside ArcGIS Enterprise. A user can search SkyFi's imagery archive or task a new satellite capture by setting an area of interest on the map or uploading a shapefile. Ordering happens in the same window. The widget also handles the tasking of new satellite captures from across SkyFi's partner ecosystem.

Stream ordered satellite imagery as a live layer

WMTS streaming delivers imagery through a standards-based Web Map Tile Service. A customer copies a WMTS link from their order's download menu, adds it once in their GIS tool, and the imagery loads as tiles while they pan and zoom. There is no need for file download or format conversion. The service meets the OGC WMTS 1.0.0 standard and runs in ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise, and QGIS. In meeting these standards, SkyFi imagery now qualifies for enterprise and government workflows that require OGC-compliant delivery.

"ArcGIS users shouldn't have to leave their maps to get the right satellite imagery, so we brought SkyFi to them," said Andrew Canales, chief revenue officer at SkyFi. "With SkyFi for ArcGIS, you can order existing imagery from SkyFi's deep archive or task a new collection, all without switching tools, and WMTS streams every delivered image straight into your map as a live layer. No more downloading, converting, and re-uploading files just to see your image on a map. We built it side by side with enterprise customers, and it's available today to every SkyFi Pro and Enterprise user, whether you're a team of one or a global organization."

SkyFi is a member of the Esri Startup Program and continues to deepen its work across the ArcGIS ecosystem, which commercial enterprise, government, and defense organizations rely on worldwide.

Availability

The SkyFi ArcGIS Widget and WMTS streaming are available now to SkyFi Pro and Enterprise customers. Setup guides for ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro, and ArcGIS Enterprise can be found at SkyFi for ArcGIS.

About SkyFi

SkyFi is a self-service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built-in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery. The dual-use platform supports both civilian and defense use cases, with flexible ordering options, transparent pricing, and API access for large-scale workflows.

Customers can use SkyFi's web platform, mobile app, or developer APIs to manage Earth observation projects without needing contracts or in-house GIS teams. Learn more at www.skyfi.com

SOURCE SkyFi