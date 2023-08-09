Attendees have an exclusive chance to "Play with Lightning" during immersive art, dance, and performance gala

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International fire and lightning entertainment company SkyFire Arts presents "Infinite Energy," an electrifying, transformational event where science, technology, art, and magic converge. On October 7, 2023, from noon to 1 a.m., the Encore Event Center in San Diego will come alive with Tesla coil lightning performances, interactive workshops, flow arts, dance, DJs, merchants, and food vendors during this family-friendly experience.

"Infinite Energy," hosted by SkyFire Arts Oct. 7, 2023 in San Diego, offers four tiers of VIP access for unique lightning immersions: Musical Tesla Coil, Tesla's Wizard Wand, Wield Lightning Bolts and Faraday's Lightning Cage, as pictured here. Contestants for the "Become a Lightning Superhero Scholarship" contest have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put on a high-voltage suit and throw Tesla lightning bolts. SkyFire Arts launches "Infinite Energy," A Theatrical Cirque & Science Festival, in San Diego. The family-friendly event, Oct. 7 from noon to 1 am at the Encore Event Center, will feature Tesla coil lightning performances, interactive workshops, flow arts, dance, DJs, merchants, and food vendors. SkyFire Arts signature experience features giant Tesla coils that create 7-foot-long arcs of crackling electricity on stage.

General Admission, Early Bird and VIP Tickets are available here . SkyFire Arts will donate 15 percent of the event's profits to organizations addressing Climate Change, including Project Drawdown .

SkyFire Arts signature experience features giant Tesla coils that create 7-foot-long arcs of crackling electricity on stage. Performers dance with half-a-million volts of high-frequency electrical current pulsing at 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, over half as hot as the surface of the sun. These movement artists create a mesmerizing display, telling a heroic story using real lightning, fire, and cutting-edge LED technology.

VIP Tickets Offered for Lightning Immersion Experiences

"Infinite Energy" offers four tiers of VIP access for unique lightning immersions: Musical Tesla Coil (make music with arcs), Tesla's Wizard Wand (play with arcs from a safe distance) Faraday's Lightning Cage (think a shark cage, but with lightning), and the ultimate, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put on a high voltage suit and Wield Lightning Bolts.

Play with Lightning Contest

Contestants can apply to win one of 10 VIP tickets to "Infinite Energy" and participate in the "Become a Lightning Superhero Scholarship" contest. The grand prize winner will have the unique chance to put on the high-voltage suit and throw Tesla lightning bolts. To enter, contestants can apply here between Aug. 8 – Sept. 8.

"Infinite Energy will be a feast for the senses, including your sense of purpose. Not only are we showcasing an incredibly rare and powerful style of performance art, but we're also offering immersive lightning experiences, interactive workshops, community craft vendors and a dance party to benefit our planet and future generations. It will be a totally unique and awe-inspiring experience for all," said SkyFire Arts Founder and CEO Michael Ravenwood.

For more information or to book SkyFire Arts for entertainment, visit https://www.skyfirearts.com .

About SkyFire Arts

SkyFire Arts is a collective of world-class performers who create one-of-a-kind shows on a grand scale. Our mission is to create spectacular entertainment which inspires ecological awareness and personal empowerment. Through its events, SkyFire Arts empowers people to realize their full potential and protect the planet through Flow Arts and Technologies. They have captivated audiences all over the globe, including Hollywood Blvd. for red carpet premieres, Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Korea, EDC in Brazil, and SeaWorld San Diego.

Media Contact:

Amy Toosley

619-804-0075

[email protected]

SOURCE SkyFire Arts