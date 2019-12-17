Skyfire Consulting and Skydas Group Team Up to Offer POST-Certified Drone Training, Ramp Up Law Enforcement and Event Offerings

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyfire Consulting - the country's leading public safety drone consultancy - is teaming up with Skydas Group - which specializes in law enforcement and counter-terrorism training - to create the SkyTac Training Academy for POST-certified law enforcement UAS training.

"We believe good drone training is only the beginning of a successful law enforcement program, but our expertise lays primarily with the technology and the aviation knowledge that goes with it," said Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire Consulting. "Partnering with a group like Skydas - who has real-world experience tracking criminals at home and abroad - allows us to provide much more in-depth offerings to our clients."

Trainings will primarily be based out of Skydas' facility in Dallas, Georgia, but are available on-location for agencies wishing to do so.

"Overseas in high-threat areas and post-conflict zones, drones were an essential part of almost every mission to provide real-time, actionable intelligence for the teams on the ground," said Mike Briant, CEO of Skydas Group. "Their use saves lives in the field and we're thrilled to be partnering with Skyfire to get this technology in the hands of the people who need it most."

In addition to their combined training offerings, Skyfire and Skydas are working together to offer large-event overwatch services, including live-streaming drones for surveillance and crowd monitoring, and drone detection capabilities to spot potential incoming aerial threats.

The group has already deployed these capabilities at events like the NFL's Big Game in Atlanta, the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, and the Democratic Debate.

Skyfire recently added its hometown agency - Atlanta Police Department - to the list of major metropolitan agencies using their services to start a UAS program. The contract, generously supported by the Atlanta Police Foundation, included a DJI Matrice 210, thermal and zoom camera package, along with several smaller aircraft, on-site training, FAA consulting and response assistance in the field.

"Atlanta has the busiest airport in the world, so getting FAA approval for APD's program wasn't going to be easy," said Sloane. "We are honored to work with such an esteemed agency to get this process completed and look forward to supporting them for years to come."

A calendar of SkyTac's 1, 2, 3 and 5-day training classes and information on overwatch services can be found at skytactraining.com, skyfireconsulting.com and on skydasgroup.com.

About Skyfire Consulting

Skyfire Consulting is the nation's premier public safety UAV consulting company, specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development and on-site services for public safety. Skyfire is a division of Atlanta Drone Group, Inc., based in Decatur, Georgia.

About Skydas Group

Skydas Group is the country's premier law enforcement and travel safety training organization and provides consulting in the areas of workplace safety programs, emergency planning and dignitary protection. Skydas Group is headquartered in Dallas, Georgia.

