Skyfire Consulting and W.S. Darley Extend Drone Program Giveaway

ATLANTA, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month Skyfire Consulting, an Atlanta-based public safety drone consultancy, announced their partnership with equipment giant W.S. Darley and Co. to give away a complete drone program to a public safety agency.

With over 1200 entrants, the giveaway has been such as success, that the entry period will be extended to 11:59 p.m. EST on May 24, 2018.

"The response to the giveaway has been so overwhelming, we wanted to give more departments the chance to join in the fun," says Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire Consulting.

The program giveaway will include equipment, training, and FAA authorizations for the winning department. The winner will be announced on May 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. EST on Facebook and Instagram Live.

"This program gives a department everything they need to get their drone program off the ground," says Mike Mocerino, Head of Robotics at W.S. Darley and Co. "It's still very early days for public safety drone programs, and every new program helps show how valuable these tools can be."

Skyfire Consulting has partnered with W.S. Darley for the past two years to bring industry-leading equipment and services to both companies' clients.

"Our partnership with Skyfire Consulting is incredibly valuable," says Mocerino. "Together, we're able to provide our customers with everything they need to get their drone programs started."

For the award, Darley will provide all of the necessary equipment, paired with Skyfire Consulting's services offerings. Public Safety departments can register for the giveaway at SkyfireConsulting.com/fdic.

Skyfire Consulting is a division of Atlanta Drone Group, Inc. Skyfire Consulting offers drone equipment, public safety-focused training, FAA consulting, grant assistance and service/repairs to help the country's first responders develop and maintain in-house drone programs for their departments.

Atlanta Drone Group offers industry-leading drone services, including film and television aerial production, survey-grade mapping and emergency response aerial services.

W.S. Darley and Co. has been dedicated to serving the World's Fire and Emergency Services since 1908. Darley builds Fire Trucks, manufactures Fire pumps and sells Fire Fighting, Emergency, and Special Operations Equipment through their international catalogs. With 100 years of experience, Darley is the trusted source of information and equipment for thousands of fire departments nationwide.

