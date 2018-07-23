Skyfire Consulting Tapped by San Diego IPP for FAA Airspace Experience

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyfire Consulting has been selected by the San Diego Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program (IPP) to join the team of experts working on the project.

Skyfire Consulting, an Atlanta-based UAS consultancy, was specifically tapped for their extensive experience with FAA regulations related to public safety UAS use. Skyfire Consulting has already worked to obtain the first two certificates of authorization (COAs) for the Chula Vista Police Department, one of the constituent organizations in the San Diego IPP.

The San Diego program, selected by the FAA as one of only ten pilot projects around the country, will test new UAS hardware, software, and operational concepts in the use of unmanned systems in public safety operations. Specifically, the San Diego IPP is focused on testing the use of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights in public safety, in preparation for autonomous deployment of UAS in emergency situations.

Skyfire Consulting is actively working with the FAA to approve BVLOS on the IPP team's behalf.

"We believe technology like this will help us respond to calls more quickly; and give officers important information they need to resolve calls safely," said Chief Roxana Kennedy from Chula Vista Police Department.

"We are thrilled to have Skyfire Consulting's expertise on this project to help navigate the FAA's many guidelines around the safe use of UAS in public safety," she added.

"Skyfire Consulting is honored to be a part of this ground-breaking program," said Matt Sloane, the company's founder and CEO. "We look forward to helping Chula Vista Police, and the greater San Diego program chart a course for the future of this important industry."

The IPP program will last for a period of three years with a goal of advancing UAS technology, and testing the safety of programs that wish to operate beyond current FAA guidelines for drone use.

Skyfire Consulting is the country's leading provider of public safety drone solutions. Founded by public safety professionals and aviation experts, they provide drone equipment, on-site training, FAA consultation services, standard operating procedure development, service and repairs to more than 150 agencies nationwide. For more information, go to SkyfireConsulting.com.

SOURCE Skyfire Consulting

