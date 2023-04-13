SKYFive, Flightcell, and Sequans Introduce the World's Smallest Airborne Terminal for Air-to-Ground Communications

Tiny A2G module enables broadband in the sky

Flightcell is the first to adopt the new technology

Stringent testing passed with Australian A2G network operator Pivotel

MUNICH and NELSON, New Zealand and PARIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYFive AG, Flightcell International, and Sequans Communications S.A. today debuted a new airborne communications device enabled with Air-to-Ground (A2G) technology. A2G technology provides public safety agencies with reliable broadband connectivity in the sky, enabling them to conduct effective airborne missions, a capability increasingly required on helicopters and light aircraft.

A2G provides reliable coverage and capacity to aerial users, and it overcomes the current limitations of today's terrestrial networks and satellite systems as used for airborne applications. Terrestrial networks can be used only at low altitudes and are limited in performance, consistency, and security; satellite systems are limited in bandwidth, and very costly and difficult to install, especially on rotorcraft.

To remove these limitations and enable airborne communications devices of any kind to connect to A2G networks, SKYFive and Sequans have developed a postage stamp sized A2G modem that ensures a reliable, secure, and always on A2G communications link, and it can be integrated into airborne devices with minimal effort.

Flightcell's DZMx is the first device to use this new technology. With a weight of less than 800g, the compact DZMx can be fitted easily into any aircraft. To date, Flightcell has shipped more than 3000 DZMx units into all major aviation markets. DZMx has a modular design, allowing the A2G module to flexibly combine with other means of data transmission.

The complete solution has been thoroughly and successfully tested with Australian A2G network operator Pivotel, who deployed A2G base stations on several towers in the greater Sydney area in 2022. These tests fully confirmed the predicted throughput, latency, reliability, and consistency of the solution in a real environment. Subject to regulatory approval and other ongoing conversations, Pivotel plans to further extend the current A2G network during 2023.

Dirk Lindemeier, Chief Commercial Officer SKYFive:

"This new product underlines our commitment to developing an entire ecosystem of A2G terminals, therewith maximizing the addressable market and giving choice to aircraft operators. The A2G module represents a further milestone reached in miniaturizing the technology and making aircraft installation easy. We look forward to seeing entirely new aircraft types connecting to our networks very soon."

James Mace, Director Flightcell:

"Our customers strongly demand reliable broadband connectivity for various use cases. By introducing the option to configure DZMx with an A2G module we open up new possibilities for operators of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft that are flying air ambulance, aerial firefighting, law enforcement, and other missions, as well as light business aircraft, both for our large installed base and new deliveries."

David Choukroun, Senior Director, Business Development, Sequans:

"We are thrilled to contribute our technology to this ground-breaking achievement with SKYFive and Flightcell. The A2G module will enable a multitude of new and exciting airborne communications applications, and the module's high-performance capabilities, including ultra large cell range and the ability to operate reliably at the high speed of aircraft, meet the most demanding avionics requirements."

About SKYFive

SKYFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company's mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers, enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of aircraft data, and support ultra-reliable low latency communications required for the mass proliferation of Urban Air Mobility. SKYFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the 4G and 5G mobile ecosystem. SKYFive has been established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.

About Flightcell

Flightcell is leading provider of aircraft communications, using cellular and Iridium satellite networks to provide global voice and data services on aircraft worldwide.

Flightcell's systems are used in public safety – air ambulance, Search and rescue and police – military and commercial aircraft.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

