SkyFlakes Crackers Transforms Snacking at Dream Food Fest with Interactive Experience

Forget boring snacks! Dream Food Fest is all about getting creative and rocking a variety of flavors. SkyFlakes is transforming their booth into a snacking haven overflowing with delicious toppings. We're talking endless combinations to build your own masterpiece!

"We're thrilled to be a part of Dream Food Fest and can't wait to see the creativity and flavors everyone comes up with," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "SkyFlakes have always been a favorite snack, but at Dream Food Fest, we're taking it to a whole new level – celebrating flavors and having a blast!"

SkyFlakes: The Perfect Canvas for Your Culinary Creation

SkyFlakes' signature light, buttery flavor and sturdy rectangle shape are the ideal base for building your one-of-a-kind snack masterpiece. They're super versatile, so get ready to mix and match flavors to fit your cravings.

But the fun doesn't stop at the bites! Here's what else awaits you at the SkyFlakes booth:

Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad!

Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and fam. Don't forget to tag #SkyFlakesDreamFoodFest on social media!

Don't miss out on this epic event!

Head to the SkyFlakes booth at the Dream Food Fest from Friday July 12th to Monday July 15th, 2024. It's going to be 4 days of celebrating delicious possibilities, creating unforgettable flavor memories, and experiencing a snacking revolution together!

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

