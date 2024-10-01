SkyFlakes Steals the Show at Pistahan Festival, Creates Unforgettable Snacking Experiences for Over 4,000 Attendees

SkyFlakes' booth, a standout attraction, offered a delightful array of flavors, from classic options like plain, original,onion & chives, and garlic, to innovative new offerings like cheese, flaxseed, oat fiber, chocolate sandwich, and sweet butter sandwich. To engage attendees and promote brand awareness, SkyFlakes organized a series of fun activities,including a roulette game, product sampling, and the thrilling Sky High cracker staking challenge.

"Create Your Perfect Bite"

One of the highlights of SkyFlakes' participation was the "Create Your Perfect Bite" experience. Attendees were encouraged to customize their SkyFlakes snacks with a variety of toppings, from sweet spreads to savory condiments. This interactive feature not only delighted attendees but also encouraged them to share their SkyFlakes creations on social media.

"I loved the 'Create Your Perfect Bite' experience," said Nath, a festival-goer. "I tried the original crackers with chocolate spread and it was amazing!"

Beyond the delicious food and engaging activities, SkyFlakes also made a strong impression on social media. The brand's roulette game and interactive photo wall encouraged attendees to share their experiences and follow SkyFlakes on social media platforms.

"I was so impressed with the variety of SkyFlakes flavors," said Chloe. "I tried the cheese and onion & chives, and they were both delicious."

The Pistahan Festival provided attendees with an exceptional opportunity to discover new flavors and create personalized snack experiences. SkyFlakes' commitment to offering a diverse range of options and engaging activities made the festival a hit, leaving attendees with lasting memories that will keep them coming back for more.

Unlock a world of flavor. Follow SkyFlakes on social media:

#SkyFlakes #SkyFlakesCrackers #Pistahan

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a delectable and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of sweet and savory toppings. With SkyFlakes, the possibilities are truly endless!

About Monde Nissin

For over 40 years, Monde Nissin has been driven by a passion for bringing good food to tables around the world. Every product they create reflects their commitment to delivering tasty, high-quality food experiences.

SOURCE Monde Nissin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED