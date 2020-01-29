Skyfront partners with Silvus Technologies to provide long-range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for BVLOS applications

This partnership has enabled UAV operators to inspect pipelines and power lines and perform surveillance missions across the world. The Perimeter's onboard StreamCaster radio provides the Perimeter with a steady, reliable video and control link. The StreamCaster's MIMO and beamforming technologies successfully overcome range limitations, signal attenuation and multipath interference, to allow the Perimeter XLRS to operate in environments where other data links typically fail, such as in maritime, mountain, and jungle deployments.

The Perimeter XLRS's integration of the StreamCaster is comprehensive. It includes:

Latency-free manual/joystick and waypoint control up to 60 miles away

RF/EMI protection from the powerful onboard radio

Testing and integration with numerous sensor payloads

H264/H265 encoding for any HDMI-output camera

A fully integrated ground station with directional ground antennas

Seamless power and harnessing

AES256-encrypted video and control links

Elimination of interference between GNSS unit and radio

"The integration of the StreamCaster into the Perimeter line of UAVs has enabled it to fully utilize its extreme endurance and fly beyond-line-of-sight (BVLOS) missions with ease," said Troy Mestler, CEO of Skyfront. "We are very excited to be partnering with Silvus Technologies to bring long-range aerial platforms into the mainstream."

"Silvus Technologies is proud to have Skyfront as one of our UAV partners. The Perimeter XLRS's ability to support long endurance VTOL flight with the Silvus MN-MIMO waveform makes it a unique differentiator in the marketplace," said Kasey Cooper, Director of Unmanned Systems at Silvus Technologies.

About Skyfront

Skyfront manufactures the longest endurance hybrid-electric multirotor drones in the world, with proven flight times of 5 hours. Skyfront's UAVs are designed and equipped for beyond-visual-line-of-sight missions, including video, telemetry and control links up to 60 miles (100 km) away from the ground control station. Customers use the Perimeter 4 and 8 for inspection and surveillance missions worldwide due to extremely long flight times, communications range, safety, rapid deployment, and ease of use. For more information, please visit www.skyfront.com .

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.silvustechnologies.com.

CONTACT: Skyfront, Troy Mestler, troy@skyfront.com, +1 831 704-5414

SOURCE Skyfront Corp.

