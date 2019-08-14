Skyfront Perimeter Drone Performs The First Beyond-Line-of-Sight Flight under FAA Part 107

During the round-trip flight, the Perimeter UAV flew over mountainous, rugged terrain along a four mile stretch of the Trans-Alaska pipeline. The UAV maintained a constant above-ground altitude of 400 feet with multiple ascents and descents of 1000 feet on 45 degree slopes. Radio-based telemetry, command and control of the vehicle was uninterrupted during the flight.

FAA representatives observed all aspects of the mission, including planning, system setup, and ground station operation. The Perimeter "did [the flight] safely, effectively and efficiently. It accomplished a beyond-visual-line-of-sight mission, and it was approved by the FAA," said Robert Huber, Program Manager for the Integration Pilot Program (IPP) of the FAA.

"Today's flight was a milestone in the unmanned community. We at Skyfront are excited to be pushing the limits of unmanned aerial vehicles here in the United States," said Troy Mestler, CEO of Skyfront.

The Perimeter UAV was integrated with Iris Automation's Casia collision avoidance system and was observed by Echodyne's ground-based detect and avoid systems. The University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration purchased the UAV and organized the flight over the pipeline, with the approval of the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.

About Skyfront

Skyfront manufactures the longest endurance hybrid-electric multirotor drones in the world, with proven flight times of 5 hours. Skyfront's UAVs are designed and equipped for beyond-visual-line-of-sight missions, including video, telemetry and control links up to 60 miles (100 km) away from the ground control station. Customers use the Perimeter 4 and 8 for inspection and surveillance missions worldwide due to its extremely long flight time, communications range, safety, rapid deployment, and ease of use. For more information, please visit www.skyfront.com .

SOURCE Skyfront Corp.

