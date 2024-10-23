SKYGEN Reaffirms Commitment to Excellent Customer Experience Through Partnership with Pacific Life

SKYGEN's Advanced Digital Solutions Enhance Pacific Life Broker, Provider,

Employer and Member Experience for Workforce Dental Benefits Offering

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYGEN, a leader in software as a services (SaaS) technology and third-party administration (TPA) services, announces a new partnership with Pacific Life, a Fortune 500 company committed to innovative financial and insurance solutions. Combining Pacific Life's nearly 160 years of commitment to customers with SKYGEN's 30-plus years of experience streamlining dental and vision benefits management, this collaboration will deliver value and enhanced efficiency to Pacific Life's dental benefits offerings.

This partnership advances Pacific Life's goal of creating a fully digital ecosystem by integrating SKYGEN's end-to-end TPA solutions and specialty benefits expertise. SKYGEN's benefits administration solutions automate key processes, including claims, adjudication, pre-determinations, and payment, creating efficiencies that will scale easily to support Pacific Life's workforce benefits membership growth. Through SKYGEN's contact center, Pacific Life members have instant access to data, claims, pre-determinations, benefits plans, and service history while the Member Web Portal further empowers members with real-time information on benefits, claims history, and out-of-pocket expenses. All of this will positively impact the member and provider experience by enabling them to access real-time information and data.

"We are excited to collaborate with Pacific Life as they expand into the dental benefits space with a focus on setting a new standard in dental benefits administration and digital innovation," said Steve Berryman, SKYGEN CEO. "Our technology solutions are designed to set new standards for efficiency and connectivity in the healthcare industry. We are excited to bring those to Pacific Life's expansive customer network."

In addition to SKYGEN's extensive TPA solutions, Pacific Life has implemented SKYGEN's Dental Hub to offer industry-leading, digital self-service solutions that yield substantial administrative savings for its providers. Dental Hub is transforming the industry by giving providers the ability to connect with all of their participating payers, in one place, so they can streamline administrative tasks such as checking member eligibility and benefits, updating their directory and payment information, running pre-determinations and patient responsibility reports, submitting claims at no cost, and more. Dental Hub saves dental offices time and reduces costs while giving dental office administrators peace of mind through faster workflows and reliable, accurate results. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, Pacific Life enables its providers to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.

"Dental insurance is one of our top employee benefits products, and we are experiencing rapid growth as our broker network embraces our digital advantage. This advantage offers a seamless way to implement and manage employee benefits. SKYGEN is a natural fit as we are both inherently geared toward the future and focused on delivering outstanding customer service. Our mutual claims processing philosophy exceeds the industry standard and ensures a superior customer experience by providing fast, accurate, and hassle-free claims resolutions," said Robert Mulligan, Pacific Life Vice President of Workforce Product and Underwriting.

About SKYGEN

SKYGEN transforms dental and vision benefits management and administration with flexible technology and services that connect and change lives for the better. Through partnerships with payers, providers and government agencies, SKYGEN helps customers navigate dental and vision benefits management and administration. With its portfolio of third-party administration (TPA), intelligent Software as a Service (SaaS) automation, marketplace connectivity, risk management solutions and above-and-beyond services like Enhanced Benefit Management (EBM), Provider Select Suite platforms, mobile apps and portals, SKYGEN serves nearly 50 million members across all 50 states, more than 40 government and commercial insurers and process 3 million claims monthly. For more information, visit www.skygenusa.com .

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

