SKYGEN USA Company Wonderbox Technologies Recognized as a Top Workplace in Southeastern Wisconsin for the Sixth Time

This is also the sixth time in seven years a company under the SKYGEN USA brand has secured this award, which is based solely on a voluntary survey of employees. It demonstrates the company's continuing commitment to living its core values of Respect, Ownership, Innovation, and Integrity on a daily basis. SKYGEN USA is focused on powering healthcare for the digital age by offering an innovative portfolio of benefit administration, enterprise technologies, on-demand solutions, and professional services to commercial and government-sponsored health payers for their dental, vision, and medical lines of business.

The Top Workplace award recognizes companies in Southeastern Wisconsin whose employees feel inspired by their organizations and are given the resources and support to do exceptional work. The survey is administered by Workplace Dynamics, LLC, a company focused on helping organizations improve their "organizational health" by providing valuable feedback on employee attitudes toward the industry.

"The past year has been one of tremendous growth and change for SKYGEN USA," said Craig Kasten, the company's CEO and managing partner. "We consolidated our individual companies under a single, unified brand, and we have been aggressively motivating the healthcare industry to adopt technology-enabled solutions that will create greater efficiencies to lower the cost of healthcare while driving higher levels of engagement across the continuum of payers, providers and members. Under those circumstances, it would be easy to lose sight of who we are. It is gratifying to see that our employees still find SKYGEN USA to be a great place to work, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that belief continues."

The Top Workplace survey asks employees about factors that are common to organizations that are committed to achieving excellence. SKYGEN USA company Wonderbox Technologies was highly rated in the following key areas:

Employees feel the company executes well and has a culture of high performance

The company sets a clear direction for its future and how it conducts itself

The company creates a strong connection between employees and the company by showing appreciation and by bringing meaning to the work

Over the past year, SKYGEN USA has introduced several new innovations designed to transform the way healthcare benefits are administered. The company released several upgrades to its flagship Enterprise System, which is the only technology platform built from the ground-up for Medicaid that integrates dental, vision, and medical benefits on a single platform, supporting all value-based reimbursement models. It also unveiled new offerings that will allow it to continue to dominate the industry with Medicaid technology and services that power the most efficient payers in the nation.

For example, SKYGEN USA debuted its Enhanced Benefit Management & Analytics service that takes advantage of advanced data warehouse and digital analytics tools that have already saved payers millions of dollars annually in benefit costs. It leverages sophisticated analytics that allow the SKYGEN USA experts to examine large volumes of data and recommend improvements to benefit plan design on a market-by-market basis. The company is also in the process of creating a new "CyberBen" technology strategy for Medicaid. This program is poised to offer "built-in" compliance and automation tools that optimize the business of Medicaid, enabling healthcare organizations to re-allocate more dollars for better access to quality care.

SKYGEN USA further expanded its ability to solve the most challenging issues facing commercial and government-sponsored payers with a set of on-demand solutions that help payers fill strategic gaps in their technology capabilities without having to replace their entire systems. The first to be rolled out was its provider Credentialing Service, which enables providers to enter their credentialing information one time in a database that can then be accessed on-demand by health payers rather than sending credentialing information individually to each payer.

"You can't transform an entire industry, especially one as large and complex as healthcare, without the active, engaged participation of the people who work for the company," said Greg Borca, co-founder of SKYGEN USA. "They have to believe deeply in the mission of the company and be invested in seeing it succeed. Being named to the Top Workplaces list again this year is a tremendous testament to the great team we have, and to the atmosphere we have worked so hard to create. It's why I love coming to work every morning."

