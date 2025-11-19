SkyGrid and High Lander Sign MOU to Accelerate Advanced Air Mobility Ecosystems in the UAE

Collaboration to establish Abu Dhabi as a global hub for autonomous air mobility, driving innovation and economic growth in the region.

DUBAI , UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Third-Party Service Provider (TSP) and High Lander, a global provider of UAS traffic management (UTM) and drone fleet management (DFM) solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the 2025 Dubai Airshow in the UAE. This collaboration will explore the development of a cutting-edge airspace management ecosystem to support the safe integration of crewed and uncrewed aerial vehicles, including cargo drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Under this agreement, the parties will work together to assess Advanced Air Mobility Supporting Operational Environments (SOE), focusing on key areas such as airspace integration, digital operations, vertiport integration, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks.

The goal is to develop technology roadmaps, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure plans for AAM operations in Abu Dhabi and beyond. This partnership not only supports Abu Dhabi's ambition to lead in next-generation aviation but also contributes to global advancements in airspace integration and autonomous flight technologies.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in shaping the digital foundation of Advanced Air Mobility in the UAE and across the Middle East," said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. "Together with High Lander, we're bringing the world closer to a unified vision of safe, scalable, and sustainable airspace integration. By combining SkyGrid's expertise in high-assurance autonomous flight services with High Lander's proven UTM technologies, we can help Abu Dhabi realize its vision of becoming a global leader in next-generation aviation and autonomous transportation."

The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation, economic diversification, and sustainability. By leveraging SkyGrid's expertise in next-generation digital airspace integration solutions and High Lander's leading UTM technology, this partnership will accelerate AAM adoption in the region and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for autonomous air transportation.

"This Partnership between High Lander and SkyGrid marks an exciting step forward in advancing a connected and intelligent AAM ecosystem," said Alon Absolon, CEO of High Lander. "Our shared goal is to create a harmonized operational environment where uncrewed and crewed aircraft can coexist safely and efficiently. The UAE's leadership, with the Support of industry giants such as Boeing, and their commitment to innovation make it the perfect environment to demonstrate how automation, data-driven management, and cross-industry collaboration can transform the future of air mobility."

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integrating and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations. SkyGrid is part of Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility Company, headquartered in California. For more information, please visit www.skygrid.com.

About High Lander

High Lander was established in 2018 by aviation veterans and technology experts with a dream: to safely and effectively integrate UAS into airspaces worldwide. The company is achieving this with two scalable, software-only solutions. The first is Orion DFM, a hardware-agnostic platform for creating, managing, and automating UAS missions for any application and at any scale. The second is Vega UTM, a next-generation UAS traffic management platform that provides airspace authorities with the tools they need to maintain strict safety standards in increasingly crowded skies. For more information, please visit www.highlander.io.

