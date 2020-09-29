SkyGrid Launches All-in-One Drone App to Automate Every Phase of Flight

"Traditionally, drone operators have used several different tools to check airspace, get LAANC, plan and execute flights, and gather insights, but it's a manual, cumbersome process," said Amir Husain, CEO and founder of SkyGrid. "Recognizing this challenge, SkyGrid has minimized the burden on drone operators by creating one solution that automates airspace, flights, and insights. As the only drone solution built on AI and blockchain technologies, we give operators and enterprises the assurances they need to execute safe, compliant missions."

Powered by SkyGrid's AerialOS™, SkyGrid Flight Control enables drone operators to automate airspace authorization, mission planning, flight execution, and object detection in one end-to-end solution. The following features and functionality are available for free within the iPad application:

Airspace intelligence: Provides a map of airspace classes, boundaries, temporary flight restrictions, notices to airmen, and other advisories.

Ground intelligence: Displays population density, obstacles, elevation, and more.

Advanced weather data: Details hyper-local precipitation, wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud cover, and more.

Real-time airspace authorization: Automates authorization to fly in U.S. controlled airspace under 400 feet through integration with the Federal Aviation Administration's Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) 4.0.

Automated mission planning: Automatically generates area exploration, waypoint, and multi-objective missions based on custom flight parameters, such as desired speed, altitude, and location.

Autonomous flight execution: Autonomously launches the drone and performs the pre-defined flight plan.

AI object recognition: Detects objects in real-time as a drone surveils the defined area with AI computer vision.

More advanced enterprise features are also available for organizations to better manage all drones, pilots, and airspace operations. These features include AI-based mission planning and rerouting, multi-drone missions, custom object detection and counting, geofencing and alerts, and more.

"SkyGrid Flight Control is an important stepping-stone to enable more complex commercial drone operations and advanced air mobility in urban, regional, and global markets," said Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager of Being NeXt and executive board advisor of SkyGrid. "SkyGrid is solving complex problems in unmanned aviation with a system that will safely integrate the future volume of drones, passenger air vehicles, and other autonomous aircraft in the global airspace."

Download SkyGrid Flight Control today in the iPad App Store or visit the SkyGrid website for more information about the advanced enterprise features.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain, SkyGrid is solving the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft in the global airspace and executing autonomous operations. SkyGrid's AerialOS™ monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in airspace traffic, environmental conditions, and vehicle health to intelligently route, synchronize, and manage unmanned aircraft. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid is enabling a wide variety of commercial drone operations from package delivery to emergency assistance.

SOURCE SkyGrid