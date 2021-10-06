SkyGrid Launches Autonomous Remote UAV Operations Solution

In addition to enabling remote management of drone fleets and creation of missions, SkyGrid Launch also allows video feeds from drones to be consolidated to a remote central location, such as a ground station. Operators can choose to integrate with precision landing and docking stations for full autonomy and access all flight metrics and visualizations on a single dashboard with an easy-to-use interface. For full regulatory compliance, operators and pilots on the ground are kept "in the loop" and can take over whenever required. SkyGrid recommends all customers and users obtain any necessary regulatory approvals for remote operations or for managing multiple drones.

"This solution enables drone operators to optimize their human resources and reduce the cost of UAV operations. Drones deployed at multiple sites can now easily be operated from control centers. Subject to regulatory approvals, SkyGrid customers can augment or replace on-site pilots and enable higher sortie rates at lower cost," said Amir Husain, CEO and founder of SkyGrid. "SkyGrid Launch allows important use cases such as unmanned public safety surveillance, inspection of pipelines, mines, and construction projects to be addressed at nation-wide or even global scale."

SkyGrid is partnered with Raytheon Technologies and has fully integrated with its Multi-platform Automation Re-hosting Solution (MARS) to launch remote UAV operations.

"Leveraging our MARS technology with SkyGrid Launch will enhance the operator experience and allow them to scale and expand their operations," said Denis Donohue, Vice President, Communications & Airspace Management Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Operators can manage everyone on one dashboard for a flawless experience. SkyGrid is a strategic partner and with Raytheon's decades of experience working in controlled airspace, together we will unlock the full potential of unmanned aviation."

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of autonomous aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain technologies, SkyGrid solves the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft into complex, rapidly changing airspace. SkyGrid's intelligent system monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in environment conditions, aircraft performance, and regulatory dynamics to safely enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations from package deliveries to aerial taxis. SkyGrid is also an FAA approved LAANC service supplier, providing flight authorizations to thousands of drone operators in the US.

Related Links

http://skygrid.com

SOURCE SkyGrid

Related Links

http://skygrid.com

