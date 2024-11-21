Skyhawk Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data of SKY-1214 Combination Treatment in Hematologic Cancers at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SKY-1214 demonstrates impressive synergistic anti-cancer activity in vivo and in vitro in combination with multiple commonly used and emerging agents for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets, today announced that the Company will deliver a poster presentation highlighting preclinical data that support SKY-1214 as a potential treatment for relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) at the upcoming 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: "SKY-1214, a Small Molecule Splicing Modulator Targeting FANCL and FANCI, Provides a New Mechanism of Action Targeting Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma" Presenter: Steven Taylor, PhD, Head of Business Development and Operations Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster II Poster Number: 2784 Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

"Having already shown strong monotherapy potential, we are pleased to be sharing these encouraging preclinical data that demonstrate SKY-1214's anti-cancer activity in combination with key existing and emerging treatment options," said Clint Musil, CEO at Skyhawk. "The increasing number of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and Large B-cell Lymphoma after chemotherapy and immunotherapies necessitates new, effective and convenient therapies that will increasingly be used in combination. The understanding of RNA biology and the capacity to develop oral drugs for "undruggable" protein targets opens a new opportunity to address these treatment needs."

Treatment with SKY-1214 in combination with dexamethasone, vincristine, and selinexor showed additive and/or synergistic effect, resulting in improved inhibition of cell growth and viability in multiple cell lines compared to the effect of SKY-1214 alone. In vivo, in MM and NHL cell line derived xenograft (CDX) models, the combinations showed superior activity as compared with monotherapy treatments, demonstrated tumor regressions, and showed enhanced durability of effect upon treatment cessation. All in vivo combinations showed acceptable tolerability as determined by stable body weight measurements throughout the studies. Cell lines resistant to the comparators remained as responsive to SKY-1214 as non-resistant cell lines.

About SKY-1214

SKY-1214 is a first-in-class, oral FANCL/FANCI targeting RNA splicing modulator being developed for difficult to treat multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). FANCL/FANCI are critical components of the Fanconi anemia DNA damage repair pathway, which MM and NHL tumor cells use to maintain their genome integrity. Skyhawk has observed anti-tumor activity for SKY-1214 in several preclinical cell models, including those representing prevalent high-risk cytogenetic alterations. SKY-1214 also demonstrated anti-tumor activity in human tumor cell-derived xenograft mouse models correlating with FANCL/FANCI mRNA reduction. Combinations of SKY-1214 with commonly used and emerging treatments for MM and NHL resulted in additive and synergistic effects, demonstrated tumor regressions, and showed enhanced durability of effect upon treatment cessation. SKY-1214 has completed IND-enabling studies.

About Skyhawk Therapeutics

Skyhawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets and revolutionize patient treatment for some of the world's most intractable diseases. Skyhawk's discovery expertise is rooted in its proprietary drug discovery platform, which assesses, identifies, and tests RNA splicing targets and small molecules across a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease states. Skyhawk has built collaborations with multiple pharma partners that leverage Skyhawk's novel platform across disease areas including neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. For more information visit www.skyhawktx.com.

