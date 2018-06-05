SkyHive, a Canadian Technology Company Leads the Way on the Future of Work

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of intensive research and development, SkyHive is pleased to announce the release of its consumer-facing application, and will be introducing its enterprise and training solutions in the coming weeks.

SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton at SkyHive's Vancouver HQ

SkyHive is the first platform to apply a skills-based, as opposed to job-based, match of work opportunities. Its skills matching technology revolutionizes the recruitment process by using machine learning to extrapolate the technical and soft skills possessed by job seekers, as well as the hiring needs of employers. By matching job seekers with work based on skills, it exponentially increases the number of opportunities a candidate is qualified for, and offers a larger and more qualified pool of candidates to employers.

H.E. Ambassador Augustine-Kanu, a distinguished member of SkyHive's advisory board, is excited by the potential of this revolutionary technology. She says, "What is the significance of SkyHive? We've all heard that the world of work is rapidly changing and that advancements in big data, artificial intelligence, and robotics will eventually replace most of today's jobs. SkyHive represents a positive force that will facilitate the transition of the workforce. I have tremendous faith in SkyHive's mission to advance global prosperity."

As a pending B Corporation, SkyHive strives to produce a positive social impact by customizing its technology to help drive employment to five under-represented groups in Canada and around the world: Women, Youth, Newly landed immigrant, Indigenous communities, and Veterans.

"SkyHive has been established to combat unemployment and underemployment by combining an innovative recruitment methodology and advanced technology," says Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. "We want to set a positive example for other entrepreneurs that a successful business can be built and designed in a way that truly helps people. We hope that our technology will foster labour market growth, lifelong learning, and overall economic development in the long run."

Research shows that skills-based recruitment results in a 50-70 percent reduction in time-to-hire, a 70 percent reduction in cost-to-hire, and a 25-75 percent reduction in turnover. This occurs because employers now have a far deeper and more accurate understanding of not only a worker's complete skill set, but the gaps in their skills profile. It enables employers to quickly adjust onboarding and professional development plans that address those gaps; at the same time, the worker is empowered to spend their time on targeted training that helps integrate them into the position seamlessly.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution approaches, helping people adapt to the fast-changing world of work will be a crucial task and challenge of our time. SkyHive's application of machine learning technology to competency-based hiring and training methodologies is groundbreaking, holding the promise of inspiring a more confident and positive response to the future of work.

To learn more about SkyHive, watch SkyHive for Job Seekers and SkyHive for Employers.

