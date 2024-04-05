Skyhorse Publishing Announces Upcoming Book by Tulsi Gabbard, "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind"

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhorse Publishing announces the upcoming book by 2020 Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard. For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind will be published April 30, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard was the rising star of the Democrat Party. But the growing wokeness, fomenting racism, and intolerance were more than she could stomach, and she left. This is her story and a call to action to Americans who love our country and cherish peace and freedom.

Book cover for For Love of Country by Tulsi Gabbard

Today's Democrat Party is controlled by an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by woke ideology and racializing everything. They are a clear and present threat to the God‑given freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

A combat veteran, 4-term member of Congress, and 2020 presidential candidate, Tulsi loves her country: "I answered the call to serve and swore an oath, dedicating my life to supporting and defending the Constitution, both in uniform and in public office. I have always been an independent-minded person but became a Democrat when I first ran for office because I saw a party that stood up for the little guy, free speech and civil liberties. That party is no more."

Today that party is unrecognizable: undermining free speech, antagonistic to people of faith, hostile to the police and law and order, suspicious of law‑abiding Americans, supporting open borders, and using our national security apparatus to target political opponents.

Now an Independent, Tulsi calls on those who love America to stand up for peace, defend freedom and protect our democratic republic from those seeking to undermine it at every turn. It's time to leave the Democrat party behind.

About the Author – Tulsi Gabbard

4-term Congresswoman and 2020 Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a combat veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, author, and keynote speaker. She was elected to the Hawaii Legislature at the age of twenty-one, served on three deployments to the Middle East and Africa, represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, and was Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. She left the Democrat Party in 2022.

Praise for For Love of Country



"Tulsi Gabbard is one of the bravest people in the United States—and if you doubt that, consider what she's lost for telling the truth about the most powerful people in the world." —Tucker Carlson

"Tulsi knows courage. She has the courage to serve our country. She had the courage to leave the Democrat Party. She has the courage to speak the truth. Like her years in public life, this book pulls no punches. If you didn't know why you love America before, this book will remind you." —Pete Hegseth, Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient

"Tulsi and I may not agree on everything politically, but we agree on the most important things: we love our country and are committed to defending freedom. I know Tulsi's heart and have seen how she treats people with respect, regardless of their politics. I can always count on her to be honest, independent, and tough. All of those qualities come through in this book. Tulsi has written a gut-check that demands the attention of anyone who feels frustrated with the establishment and left behind. There is no doubt that what she says comes straight from the heart of a true patriot." —Meghan McCain

"Tulsi Gabbard is one of the most rock solid and honorable people I've ever met in my life. If the Democrats and all the identity politics cult members really wanted a woman president, there's your girl. A veteran, deployed three times to war zones, who spent eight years serving in Congress, with an impeccable record. But they didn't want anything to do with her, and it's entirely because of her uncompromising morals and character. Their baseless attacks on her and the blatant conspiring to keep her from ever getting close to the White House are the best pieces of evidence I've ever seen that the game is rigged, and all that woke bullshit they talk is just a long con to maintain power. I think she would make an amazing president, and I'm honored to call her a friend." —Joe Rogan

Tulsi is a truly independent truth-teller who deeply loves our country and is willing to fight for it! This book is a must-read for all those who value freedom and are concerned about the direction of the nation. With individual rights and liberties under constant attack, Tulsi details what we must do to save the country we love and preserve individual freedoms for future generations. Tulsi bravely takes on the powers of permanent Washington, standing in the breech to defend the Constitution and our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. —Jack Carr, Navy SEAL Sniper and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Red Sky Mourning and Targeted: Beirut

For Love of Country:

Leave the Democrat Party Behind

By Tulsi Gabbard

Regnery Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing,

Hardcover also available in E-Book

On Sale: April 30, 2024

$29.99

ISBN: 9781684514854

