Source Inc. constructs holistic wireless strategies for Verizon Business customers and has helped thousands of customers connect on Verizon's network by providing seamless integration of wireless network and IoT solutions. In this partnership, Source and Skykit will utilize the Verizon network to drive adoption of Skykit's innovative digital signage solutions.

Skykit Partners with Award-Winning Wireless Integrator Source Inc. to Better Connect Customers with Mobile Solutions.

"By working together, we'll be better able to match customers who could benefit from a seamless, mobile-connected digital signage platform with the right software and hardware," said Michael Nguyen, channel manager at Skykit.

The software and hardware in question? Skykit Beam , an easy-to-use content management system that allows users to remotely push content to any number of screens, and Skykit's powerful SKP Pro Mobile , a commercial-grade digital signage media player that supports 4G LTE connectivity. Together, these solutions allow customers to deploy and manage digital signage networks that aren't reliant on WiFi or ethernet availability.

Source President John Schissel said, "On behalf of the Source Inc. team, we are honored to be partnering with Skykit in bringing this 'best-in-class' solution to Verizon and our clients."

Skykit's digital signage solutions make it possible to display a wide variety of content, including promotions, real-time dashboards, emergency alerts, and menu boards. The added mobile connectivity provided by the SKP Pro Mobile allows that content to be positioned virtually anywhere – outside buildings, in store vestibules, on food trucks, in lobbies and waiting areas, and more.

To learn more or to get a quote, visit https://www.sourceinc.com or to learn more about Skykit, visit https://www.skykit.com .

About Skykit LLC

Skykit is a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage and workplace experience platforms that make customer and employee communication simple. The company's award-winning platform is scalable, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries.

About Source Inc.

An original pioneer of the M2M and IoT mindset, Source Inc. has been developing creative connectivity solutions for nearly two decades. The company assists Fortune 500 businesses and startups alike and has grown into the industry's premier VAI (Value-Added Integrator).

Media Contact: Mark Rentz, 16126053562, [email protected]

