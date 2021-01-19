Skykit Unveils New Products to Help Organizations Adapt to 2021 Business Conditions

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative digital signage solution provider Skykit recently launched a series of new products to better serve the changing needs of organizations in 2021. From touchless check-in technology to critical communications shared instantly across thousands of screens, the company is reimagining the workplace experience – making it safer for businesses to return to the office or adapt to altered operations.

Skykit's new products were built to address key communication challenges in a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, restaurants, retail and hospitality, corporate operations and communications, and others. The company also provides comprehensive hardware and software solutions for ad networks.

"We can already see that 2021 will be a big year for Skykit," said Co-Founder and CEO Irfan Khan. "Over the last four years, we've channeled detailed customer feedback and an awareness of market needs into developing innovative tools. We're now primed to act as a one-stop solution for customers."

Many industries are still suffering the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leading business owners to think outside of the box to close communication gaps and drive sales while protecting their customers and employees. With a fully rebuilt code base and one of the largest US-based development teams in the industry, Skykit is positioned to quickly implement future enhancements and tailored solutions for current and future customers.

Skykit now provides four core product lines:

Skykit Beam : a reimagined digital signage content management system. Easy-to-use, affordable, and feature-rich solutions are available at three tiers, enabling customers to purchase the level that they need rather than overpay for features that don't fit their use case. Skykit Beam also offers two optional add-ons to create turnkey solutions.

: a reimagined digital signage content management system. Easy-to-use, affordable, and feature-rich solutions are available at three tiers, enabling customers to purchase the level that they need rather than overpay for features that don't fit their use case. Skykit Beam also offers two optional add-ons to create turnkey solutions. Skykit Social – a seamless digital signage tool for social media. Ideal for easily displaying social content and connecting with an audience while eliminating content fatigue.

– a seamless digital signage tool for social media. Ideal for easily displaying social content and connecting with an audience while eliminating content fatigue.

Skykit Menus – a fast, convenient tool for creating and editing professional menus. Provides unlimited access to a massive library of attractive menu templates for restaurants and other service businesses.

– a fast, convenient tool for creating and editing professional menus. Provides unlimited access to a massive library of attractive menu templates for restaurants and other service businesses. Skykit Control : a secure device and network management platform for media players running Beam, Turf, and third-party applications. Control offers OS-level media player kiosk lockdown, logging, and device updating, while Control Console enables remote management and API integration for large-scale Chrome and Android deployments.

: a secure device and network management platform for media players running Beam, Turf, and third-party applications. Control offers OS-level media player kiosk lockdown, logging, and device updating, while Control Console enables remote management and API integration for large-scale Chrome and Android deployments. Skykit Turf : a workplace experience platform offering two key tools – Check-In, an employee and visitor management solution, and Space Booking, a desk hoteling and meeting room reservation system.

: a workplace experience platform offering two key tools – Check-In, an employee and visitor management solution, and Space Booking, a desk hoteling and meeting room reservation system. Skykit Hardware: a line of premium Android media players designed to efficiently power digital displays. Prosumer-grade and commercial-grade models with mobile connectivity are available.

Together, these new product lines enable Skykit to deliver a full-stack offering and meet the increased demand for cloud-based digital signage, touchless technologies, and mobile connectivity.

About Skykit LLC

Skykit is a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage and workplace experience platforms that make customer and employee communication simple. The company's award-winning platform is scalable, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries.

Launched in 2016, Skykit currently provides digital signage solutions and workplace experience software to several hundred businesses using tens of thousands of screens around the world. Notable customers include ProMedica, Canon Inc., University of Minnesota, Shaw Industries, and others. Visit www.skykit.com for more information, and keep up with the latest company news by following us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

