Skyla Credit Union Invests in AI CUSO, AviaryAI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyla Credit Union today announced a strategic investment and partnership with AviaryAI, the financial industry's first AI outbound specialist. Skyla joins other industry leaders, Envisant and Encurage Financial Network, in backing this innovative Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) that aims to revolutionize member service through AI-powered automation.

AviaryAI, a subsidiary of Y-Combinator backed startup, Cambio, leverages custom-built, private Large Language Models (LLMs) to create human-like voice agents that automate outbound calls for credit unions to welcome new members, encourage card activations and more. These agents free up employee time, allowing credit unions to focus on deepening member relationships and driving growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with AviaryAI and support their mission to transform the credit union industry through cutting-edge AI technology," said Eric Gelly, President and CEO of Skyla Credit Union. "With AviaryAI's seasoned leadership team boasting expertise in AI development and credit unions, we anticipate significant advancements in member experience through this partnership with such an innovative fintech."

Blesson Abraham, co-founder and CEO of AviaryAI, previously held leadership roles at Baxter Credit Union (BCU) and founded SavvyIntel, a SaaS analytics solution acquired by TruStage in 2017.

"Our dedication to delivering outstanding member experiences and enhancing operational efficiency is perfectly mirrored in this investment," said Ray Crouse, President of Skyla Financial Solutions, LLC. "The decision to invest in Aviary is strategic; their AI technology, already proven in their consumer app for credit unions, promises significant benefits."

"Skyla Credit Union's investment in AviaryAI is a testament to the transformative potential of our AI-powered solutions," said Blesson Abraham, Founder and CEO of AviaryAI. "We look forward to working closely with Skyla and our other partners to help credit unions stay at the forefront of innovation while prioritizing member privacy and security."

With the backing of industry leaders, AviaryAI is poised to make a significant impact on the credit union landscape, enabling institutions to leverage AI technology to generate revenue, create efficiencies, and deliver unparalleled member experiences.

About Skyla Credit Union:

Skyla Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution based in Charlotte, NC here to make things possible! The credit union has a membership of more than 103,000 with over $1.5 billion in assets and 19 branch locations throughout the country. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Skyla is wholly owned by its members. Learn more at www.skylacu.com.

