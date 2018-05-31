Skyland Analytics adds Joe Ruth as Chief Software Architect

"Joe has extensive experience in the development of data informatics and analytics software for the life science industry- having previously served in senior engineering roles at Aegis Analytical, Accelrys and BIOVIA Dassault," said Robert Di Scipio, CEO of Skyland Analytics. "With a long history of translating industry needs into robust software that also meets the rigorous requirements of 21 CFR Part 11, Joe is uniquely qualified to assume this leadership position."

"With substantial experience in the design and development of drug manufacturing analytics software, our Skyland team is uniquely positioned to provide the industry with next generation, cloud-based tools for the management of drug development and manufacturing data across global manufacturing networks," said Joe Ruth. "I am excited to collaborate with many former colleagues and incorporate new approaches into the Skyland PIMS™ software suite."

Ruth was most recently the Software Development Manager overseeing Discoverant® developers at Dassault Systèmes BIOVIA. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Software Architect at Dassault Systèmes with responsibility for the architecture, design and development of Discoverant. He holds a BS in Mathematics from the University of Iowa and a MS in Mathematics from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT SKYLAND ANALYTICS

Skyland Analytics develops data analytics and data management software for pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical companies managing manufacturing processes and product quality across internal and external networks. Skyland PIMS™ software equips manufacturers with a simple, validatable, cloud-based workspace for product, process and batch data. This market-leading software enables access across the manufacturing network to essential data that supports monitoring, ad hoc investigations, process analysis, Continued Process Verification (CPV) management and other critical initiatives.

For more about Skyland PIMS™ and other products and services, visit skylandanalytics.net, or contact us at info@skylandanalytics.net.

CONTACT:

Vicki McEachern

613-720-3951

vmcearchern@skylandanalytics.net

