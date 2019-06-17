Skyland Analytics Appoints Robert Schmiedeler as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyland Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics and data management solutions for the life science industry, announced today the appointment of Robert (Rob) Schmiedeler as Chief Financial & Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Schmiedeler will lead Skyland's financial strategy and oversee its financial and investor relations functions.

"We are pleased to welcome Rob to our team where he will make an immediate impact in providing leadership to our growing organization," said Bob Di Scipio, Skyland Analytics CEO. "He joins us as we execute on key initiatives that will support Skyland's growing leadership in life science data management and analytics. Rob's experience and success as a CFO and senior executive in technology companies, venture capital and investment banking along with his diverse set of skills and a proven record of leading successful business and financial transformations will bring an immediate positive impact to Skyland."

Mr. Schmiedeler most recently served as Partner at High Country Venture and RJ Partners. Previously, he served as CFO for ICG Communications and ServiceMagic and was a Board Member at LogRhythm. Rob holds a BS in Finance from Bradley University and a Master of Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"This is an exciting time to join Skyland Analytics as we support ground-breaking medical innovations with solutions that not only meet FDA requirements but the business needs for managing product, patient and manufacturing process data across global supply chains," said Rob Schmiedeler. "I look forward to helping Skyland Analytics achieve even greater results for our customers, team and shareholders."

About Skyland Analytics

Skyland Analytics helps biopharma manufacturers streamline drug product and process data management by offering cloud-based software solutions, including Skyland PIMS® Process Information Management Suite, that ensure Part 11-compliant data transparency and integrity throughout the product lifecycle and supply chain.

With deep expertise in manufacturing, IT systems, data analytics, product quality and manufacturing intellectual property, Skyland is uniquely positioned to support emerging and global companies seeking to enhance product quality and process analysis and manage data across global manufacturing networks.

