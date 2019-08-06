Skyland Analytics Enhances its Skyland PIMS® Global Data Collaboration Platform for the Life Science Industry

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyland Analytics, the leader in cloud-based data analytics and data management solutions for the life science industry, announced today the latest release of its Skyland PIMS® global data collaboration platform. Version 3.1 expands PIMS' external data source connectivity, data contextualization, analytics and control charting capabilities.

Skyland PIMS has become the software-of-choice for managing product, process and patient data in complex drug development and manufacturing operations with a cloud approach. Given the business requirements, compliance obligations and reliance on external partners, market sectors such as cell and gene therapy and biotech are greatly benefiting from PIMS' validatable, CFR part 11 compliant, intuitive workflows.

Skyland PIMS breaks down data silos and ensures data integrity among internal teams as well as external partners throughout the development and production supply chain by serving as the master repository for the analysis of critical product, process, patient, clinical and quality data. It offers a quick-to-implement, low cost-of-investment data hub where teams can rapidly create and manage process definitions, establish transparency into the status of all batches and manage specification and target control limits. Skyland PIMS transforms this data into shared, actionable insights by generating charts and reports that provide improved visibility, understanding and control of process and product performance.

"Skyland PIMS 3.1 not only simplifies the aggregation of data but provides another level of data integrity needed to address increased regulatory scrutiny," said Joe Ruth, Skyland's Chief Software Architect. "Connectivity and proprietary data contextualization enhancements combined with additional charting and reporting allows customers to quickly define and control data sets across systems and extract more value from their product, process and patient data."

About Skyland Analytics

Skyland Analytics helps life science manufacturers streamline drug product, process and patient data management by offering cloud-based software solutions that ensure Part 11-compliant data transparency and integrity throughout the product lifecycle and across the supply chain.

For more information and to request a demo visit www.skylandanalytics.net or contact us at engage@skylandanalytics.net.

Skyland Analytics Media Contact

Christina Wasik

Senior Director, Marketing

720-773-8802

cwasik@skylandanalytics.net

SOURCE Skyland Analytics

Related Links

www.skylandanalytics.net

