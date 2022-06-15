Skylark Announces Newest Team Member Makena Timmins as Senior Associate

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylark Private Equity Partners, an entrepreneur-centric lower middle market private equity firm, is excited to announce the recent addition of its new team member, Makena Timmins. Makena joins the investment team as a Senior Associate from Bain & Co, where she consulted large private equity firms with underwriting diligence and portfolio company improvement strategies. Prior to Bain, Makena served 8 years in the US Army as a Captain leading Soldiers in Afghanistan, South Korea, and Alaska.

Makena Timmins

"We are excited to have Makena join Skylark," remarked Hunter Peterson, Managing Partner of Skylark. "We recently closed our fourth investment and will rely on Makena's skills to help guide our new portfolio companies to their next levels of success. Her ability to develop strategies and drive performance improvements will prove invaluable to the companies in which we invest."

Makena earned a BA in Economics from the University of the South and an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth.

About Skylark Private Equity Partners

Skylark Private Equity Partners is an entrepreneur-centric private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of lower middle market companies to scale their business into market leading companies that can address the growing demand for their products and services. Skylark seeks to learn from our partner companies and then in partnership draw upon the operational and investment experience of our professionals to help drive long-term transformative change. Skylark makes control and minority investments in growth-oriented lower middle market manufacturing and business, healthcare, industrial, and consumer service companies. For more information, please visit www.skylarkpe.com .

