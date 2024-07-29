Skylark Labs accepted by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense to Showcase Cutting-Edge Counter UAS at TIDE 2024

Sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), TIDE 2024 is a premier platform for discovering emerging technologies that can deliver surprising impacts and enhance strategic and operational capabilities. Skylark Labs' participation underscores its commitment to advancing national security through technological innovation.

Skylark Labs' innovative AI technology addresses a critical capability gap in modern defense operations: the need for real-time adaptive intelligence in rapidly evolving threat environments. Our self-learning AI continuously evolves at the edge, adapting to new threats across multiple domains without requiring manual updates. This technology significantly enhances situational awareness and accelerates decision-making for warfighters.

"We're honored to showcase our advancements at TIDE 2024," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs. "Our adaptive AI represents a leap forward in autonomous threat detection and response, offering unprecedented capabilities for defense applications."

At TIDE 2024, Skylark will demonstrate its ARIES (Aerial Reconnaissance & Elimination System) and other proprietary technologies. These systems are designed to detect, classify, and respond to emerging threats in real-time, providing critical support for defense and intelligence operations.

Dr. Singh explained, "Our adaptive AI technology surpasses traditional static systems by continuously learning at the edge. This capability is crucial for maintaining situational awareness and enabling rapid, informed decisions in dynamic environments."

Skylark's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing systems, improving operational efficiency while reducing costs. This approach eliminates the need for frequent manual updates and increases overall mission success rates and warfighter safety.

Previously, Skylark Labs demonstrated the ARIES system to key Department of Defense stakeholders, showcasing its unique ability to detect and track drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The successful demonstration underscored ARIES' potential to significantly enhance counter-UAS operations, providing critical real-time intelligence for rapid decision-making.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company specializing in advanced AI solutions for defense and security applications. The company's systems provide immediate, actionable intelligence at the tactical edge, enabling forces to maintain situational awareness and respond effectively to emerging threats. Skylark Labs' mission is to deliver innovative, self-evolving AI technologies that enhance national security and operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit SkylarkLabs.ai or contact at [email protected].

