Skylark Labs Announces Entrance into Monkton's $500M MATTER SBIR Phase III IDIQ

MATTER (Mobile Applications At The Technical Edge) is designed to enable a swift acquisition process to provide the most advanced capabilities to the government fast. MATTER is a decentralized contract available to all federal agencies and organizations with federally appropriated funds, making it a foundational tool for rapid acquisition.

The $500M contract facilitates the commercialization of a mobile strategy for the Department of Defense, offering technology and support services to design, build, and deploy mission-enabling platforms for service members, civil servants, and reservists operating at the tactical edge.

"Skylark is honored to join this program, which aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions to support the warfighter," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, founder and CEO of Skylark Labs AI. "By leveraging the MATTER contract vehicle, Skylark Labs can expedite the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies to address critical challenges and gaps faced by the U.S. Space Force and other government entities."

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company specializing in developing advanced AI solutions for defense and security applications. Skylark Labs' systems deliver immediate, actionable intelligence at the tactical edge, equipping forces with the critical insights needed to maintain situational awareness and respond effectively to emerging threats.

