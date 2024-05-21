Skylark Labs Demonstrates Cutting-Edge Counter-UAS System to DOD Stakeholders

The demonstration included representatives from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and provided an opportunity for Skylark Labs to highlight ARIES' unique ability to detect and track drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), significantly extending the range and effectiveness of counter-UAS surveillance.

"We were honored to demonstrate ARIES' cutting-edge capabilities to DoD leadership," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs. "ARIES represents a leap forward in counter-UAS technology. By analyzing the trajectories of detected drones, the system can rapidly differentiate between friendly and hostile UASs, providing critical, real-time intelligence to inform rapid decision-making to provide interdiction of unauthorized drones."

By simulating rogue drone incursions in various scenarios, ARIES successfully detected drones at long ranges, tracked their flight paths, and correctly identified potential threats based on trajectories and behaviors. The system showcased its ability to provide an early warning system for incoming drones to enable a rapid response.

Army Colonel (ret.) Brad Boyd, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's former Chief of Joint Warfighting Operations, stated, "ARIES' AI-driven detection and tracking capabilities are truly impressive. The ability to identify potential threats at extended ranges and provide real-time intelligence is a game-changer for our counter-UAS operations. Skylark Labs' innovative approach has the potential to significantly enhance the Army's ability to protect our forces against the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems."

The successful demonstration highlights Skylark Labs' ongoing commitment to delivering scalable AI solutions to the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. By providing critical situational awareness, ARIES empowers informed decision-making and enhances airspace security against the growing threat of rogue drones.

