Skylark Labs Invited to the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global-X Challenge

The ONR Global-X Challenge is a prestigious nine-month international science challenge that seeks revolutionary research through active worldwide cooperation. Skylark Labs' selection for the subsea object detection and identification problem statement is a testament to the company's cutting-edge technology and expertise in the field.

"We were thrilled to be selected for the ONR Global-X Challenge and have the opportunity to present our work at the In-Person Teaming Workshop in Estonia," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs. "This recognition highlights the potential of our AI-driven subsea object detection and identification technology to revolutionize maritime security and surveillance."

Skylark Labs' innovative solution leverages advanced AI algorithms and multi-modal sensor fusion to detect, classify, and identify objects of various materials and scales in challenging underwater environments. The system's high-resolution detection capabilities enable near real-time identification of potential threats, even in low-visibility conditions.

The Global-X Challenge brought together leading researchers and industry experts from around the world to collaborate on critical maritime security challenges. Skylark Labs' participation in the event underscored the company's commitment to expanding its international presence and collaborating with global partners to develop transformative national security technologies.

"The ONR Global-X Challenge is a significant milestone for Skylark Labs as we continue to expand our international footprint," said Kevin Sweeney, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and Defense Advisor to Skylark Labs. "Skylark looks forward to engaging with the global research community and showcasing the immense potential of our subsea object detection and identification technology to enhance maritime security worldwide."

Skylark Labs' subsea object detection and identification technology has numerous applications beyond defense, including environmental monitoring, marine archaeology, and offshore infrastructure inspection. The company's selection for the ONR Global-X Challenge further validates the technology's potential to make a significant impact across multiple industries.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company specializing in developing advanced AI solutions for defense, security, and maritime applications. Skylark Labs' systems deliver immediate, actionable intelligence, equipping decision-makers with the critical insights needed to maintain situational awareness and respond effectively to emerging threats.

