Skylark Labs Selected for SBIR Phase 2 to Enhance U.S. Air Force's cUAS Capabilities

'We are honored to have been selected for Phase 2, which reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing cutting-edge technology for the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. This project represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the safety and security of our nation's airspace through ARIES," said Dr. Amarjot Singh, CEO of Skylark Labs.

The selection of Skylark Labs underscores its commitment to advancing state-of-the-art technologies in UAS detection and tracking solutions for the U.S. government. The SBIR Phase 2 program is renowned for identifying groundbreaking technologies with the potential to significantly enhance national defense and security.

Skylark Labs will collaborate closely with the U.S. Air Force to implement ARIES in the detection of aerial objects and the tracking of movements to predict and identify potential threats. Skylark Labs' AI detection technology has the ability to learn and identify new drones or other unidentified objects as they emerge. A demo of ARIES can be seen in the video.

"ARIES is a unique system which can detect and track drones beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS), extending the range and effectiveness of its surveillance capabilities. By analyzing the trajectories of detected drones, we can immediately differentiate between friendly and hostile UASs, providing crucial information for rapid decision-making in critical situations," said Col. (Ret) Doug Drakeley, former Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. "This collaboration will substantially enhance intelligence operations, empowering the United States to maintain its strategic advantage in today's ever-evolving threat landscape."

Skylark Labs is committed to providing cutting-edge safety and security solutions which contribute to the defense and security of the United States. More details about ARIES and its integrations with other applications can be found on the ARIES page on the Skylark website. The site also offers the ability to schedule a live demo to see ARIES in action.

About Skylark Labs:

Skylark Labs, a U.S.-based AI solutions company, specializes in developing self-evolving AI technology specifically for the intelligence and tactical sectors. Skylark systems deliver immediate, edge-based actionable insights, crucial for comprehensive situational understanding on new and legacy devices. Skylark's mission-critical solutions are customizable for land, sea, and air To recognize and adapt to novel, unpredictable threats beyond the visual range, enabling rapid, informed decision-making in today's ever-changing security scenarios.

To learn more, please visit SkylarkLabs.ai .

For media inquiries, please contact: Amy Mitchel, VP of Communications; [email protected]

SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.