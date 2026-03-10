Skylark Labs Unveils Self-Learning AI Road Infrastructure Intelligence Platform Following Multi-Million-Dollar Contract Win

The commercial opportunity is significant. The global smart highway market was valued at $19.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $47.14 billion by 2034, while the adjacent intelligent infrastructure monitoring market was estimated at $4.29 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $4.95 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow to $10.08 billion by 2030 as governments and operators invest in real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and digital infrastructure modernization.

Skylark Labs' platform has already secured an initial multi-million-dollar contract award, with expansion opportunities under discussion as infrastructure authorities look to scale AI-enabled roadway intelligence across larger highway corridors and additional monitoring programs. The award marks Skylark Labs' entry into a large and proven transportation infrastructure market where procurement demand already exists, but where significant opportunity remains to upgrade conventional monitoring systems with adaptive, field-learning AI.

"Most infrastructure AI is trained offline and remains frozen after deployment, even as real-world road conditions continue to change," said Amarjot Singh, Founder & CEO of Skylark Labs. "Skylark's platform is built to learn on-device from new defects, changing environments, and evolving roadway conditions in real time, then share those learnings across vehicles to create a collaborative intelligence network. The result is a new model for highway monitoring — one that is adaptive, predictive, and continuously improves with every deployment."

Highway authorities have long relied on manual inspections, periodic field assessments, and survey vehicles from established industry players to collect pavement, geometry, and roadway-condition data. Yet these approaches are often slow, costly, and limited in frequency, with conventional systems still dependent on downstream interpretation rather than real-time intelligence. This leaves operators with fragmented reporting, delayed decisions, and fewer tools to identify emerging issues before they escalate.

Skylark Labs' road platform combines advanced sensing with artificial intelligence to perform automated infrastructure analysis while operating on highways. The system continuously captures data on road conditions, surface anomalies, geometry, and structural characteristics, turning standard survey runs into continuous, actionable infrastructure intelligence.

Unlike conventional AI systems that are trained offline and remain largely frozen after deployment, Skylark's adaptive learning layer is designed to learn on-device from changing roadway conditions in real time. Using high-resolution imaging, laser-based sensing, and AI-driven analysis, the platform helps authorities monitor long highway corridors with greater frequency, precision, and efficiency while improving maintenance prioritization, road safety, and early intervention before minor issues escalate.

The platform represents Skylark Labs' expansion into intelligent transportation systems, where adaptive AI and automated sensing can modernize an already adopted market segment while significantly increasing the value of roadway monitoring operations. With an initial multi-million-dollar contract win and expansion potential of up to $20 million, Skylark Labs plans to further extend the platform's capabilities into large-scale road asset monitoring, corridor intelligence, digital roadway condition mapping, and integrated smart mobility infrastructure solutions.

About Skylark Labs

Skylark Labs is an AI company building edge-native, self-learning intelligence platforms for defense, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in India, the company develops adaptive AI systems designed to operate in field-deployed, air-gapped, and resource-constrained environments. Its platforms learn on-device from real-world conditions, improve after deployment, and can share intelligence across distributed systems to create collaborative operational networks. Skylark Labs' solutions are used by defense forces, government agencies, and infrastructure operators across maritime security, airfield monitoring, highway intelligence, and industrial safety applications. For more information, visit www.skylarklabs.ai.

Media Contact

Skylark Labs Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.skylarklabs.ai

SOURCE Skylark Labs, Inc.