Skylark Travel Raises $4.0 Million in Series Seed Funding

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylark Travel, a next-generation luxury travel company that pairs intuitive technology with human expertise, has raised $4 million in a Series Seed financing round led by 25Madison. The round also features investments from leading venture and travel firms including Ovation Travel Group, BCD Travel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Vectr Ventures, and Clarim Holdings.

"The Skylark vision is not just about enabling a better booking experience," says Tumpowsky. "It is about creating exceptional vacations through better pricing and amenities for hotel and airfare, and a unique combination of unrivaled service and high-tech trip-planning tools."

Since its launch in 2017, Skylark has made a lasting impact in the way modern luxury travelers find inspiration, find savings, and book their trips. Skylark has worked closely with its airline and hotel partners to ensure that its clients are being offered the best value and service around the globe. This has resonated with affluent travelers and partners. The result has been 8X growth over the last two years.

"We are proud of the exponential growth that Skylark has experienced over the past two years," says Skylark Founder and CEO Paul Tumpowsky. "It has become clear that with additional capital and partners that understand the luxury market, our business could flourish. 25Madison and our other partners offer not only the capital, but the insights and connections to support Skylark in this next stage of growth."

As the next generation of luxury traveler emerges, the gap between the way high-end trips are marketed and the way consumers explore and book vacations is growing ever wider. Skylark creates exceptional vacations by combining the technical convenience of an online travel agency with the high-touch customer service and knowledge of a traditional agency. By integrating service and support into a digital product, Skylark's online booking platform has become a category-creating product for online travel.

"We've been deeply involved with the travel industry the past three decades, says Kirk Posmantur, Co-Founder of 25Madison. "We believe that Skylark will become the global trusted source for aspirational and high-net-worth travelers seeking extraordinary benefits and services at four- and five-star hotels and resorts around the world. Add in our strategic air partners and you have a truly unique one-stop shop."

Skylark plans to use the funds raised in this round for product development and marketing.

About Skylark

For more information on Skylark or looking to book the vacation of your dreams, please visit www.skylark.com.

About 25Madison

25Madison is a startup studio, innovation hub and investment vehicle, dedicated to finding, enhancing, and accelerating early stage and new business concepts. For more information, visit www.25madison.com.

