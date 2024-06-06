Skyler Chauff '20 Claims A Pair of High Honors at West Point Commencement

The 2020 graduate of SJNA was named the Valedictorian and the Number One Cadet of the 2024 West Point graduating class.

WEST POINT, N.Y., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2020 graduate of St. John's Northwestern Academies , Skyler Chauff graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 25, 2024, with a pair of the highest awards a graduating cadet can receive.

For his academic achievements, Chauff earned the title of Valedictorian for the Class of 2024, which featured 1,036 graduating cadets. Chauff posted an incredible 4.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.33 scale to take home the honor. An amazing accomplishment in itself, but it wasn't the only award he claimed.

Chauff celebrates his graduation from West Point.

Chauff once again topped more than one thousand cadets and earned the title of "Number One Cadet." The award combines three categories: academic (55%), military (30%), and physical (15%), and Chauff's combined score saw him take home the prestigious title and be the first cadet in line to walk the stage and shake the hand of U.S. President Joe Biden at commencement.

On commencement day, Skyler was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation from West Point. He will go on to serve as an Army medical service officer starting in Camp Humphreys, Korea.

"West Point was the hardest thing I ever did, but I felt exceptionally prepared thanks to my experiences at St. John's Northwestern Academy," said Chauff. "The rigorous education and leader development system, from leading a cadet company to the challenges of American Studies English and History, mirrored the challenges at West Point. I'm deeply grateful for the mentorship from SJNA graduates and USMA cadets Jacob Kelley, Chris Slosar, Max Johnson, Matthew Moore, Billy Tuttle, and my best friend Hongbo Jia for getting me to where I am today."

Skyler's achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication, and his honors earned at West Point bring a tremendous amount of pride to St. John's Northwestern Academies. Continue to chase your dreams Skyler, we are forever #SJNAProud.

The military and JROTC program at SJNA is one of our many specialized programs that helps set our students up with a foundation for life. To learn more about or to apply today, Click Here:

St. John's Northwestern Academies is a safe, structured environment that provides each student a foundation for life with specialized programs that are built with future aspirations in mind. Learn more at www.sjnacademies.org

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies