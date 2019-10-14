Skyler Chauff Appointed First Captain At St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

For the 2019-2020 academic year, Cadet Chauff was selected for the position of first captain based on his demonstrated leadership ability and academic standing. In this position, 1CPT Chauff is responsible for the discipline, internal administration and supply, training, morale, and general efficiency of the Corps of Cadets.

Currently in his fifth year at SJNMA, 1CPT Chauff has been named to the Dean's List with Honors every quarter and is a three-year member of the National Honor Society. He has received numerous Best in Class awards including Spanish 5, College Calculus, Honors English 12, and Honors 20th Century History. He has been a member of the Silver Rifles drill team for four years and currently is commander, is a four-year Raider Challenge team member, and was Color Guard commander. In addition, 1CPT Chauff has completed nearly 1,000 hours of community service with a majority of time spent tutoring fellow cadets and volunteering in the community.

"The selection of first captain for the school year is one of the most important decisions," said LTC Jim Kebisek, senior Army instructor at SJNMA. "This year, we had several well qualified candidates for first captain, but Cadet Skyler Chauff really stood out. He set and enforced the standard in each leadership position held. Committed to making the 136th Corps of Cadets the best in years, 1CPT Chauff has effectively put in place new procedures and programs, which have already inspired leaders at all levels to lead by example."

1CPT Chauff recently received a Letter of Acceptance to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

