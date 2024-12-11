SkyLift Lodge Airbnb Wins Triple Black Diamond Award at Mountain Creek Ski Resort and Crystal Springs in Vernon, NJ

VERNON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyLift Lodge, a premier Airbnb condo rental located at Mountain Creek in Vernon, NJ, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the recipient of the prestigious Triple Black Diamond Award for the third consecutive year. This coveted honor, awarded annually to top-rated vacation rentals, acknowledges SkyLift Lodge's exceptional quality, outstanding guest experience, and its unparalleled location at the heart of the Mountain Creek Ski Resort.

Since its inception, SkyLift Lodge has set the standard for luxury accommodations, offering an unforgettable stay for adventurers, families, and couples seeking a premium getaway. Whether it's skiing on the world-class slopes of Mountain Creek or enjoying the serene beauty of the surrounding mountains, SkyLift Lodge continues to elevate the vacation rental experience.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Triple Black Diamond Award once again," said Julian Romero, owner of SkyLift Lodge. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests, and we couldn't be prouder to offer a home away from home that blends convenience, luxury, and adventure."

The Triple Black Diamond Award is granted only to the top 1% of vacation rentals in the region, based on criteria such as guest satisfaction, location, amenities, and overall guest feedback. SkyLift Lodge's prime location offers guests direct access to Mountain Creek's slopes, making it the perfect destination for winter sports enthusiasts. Beyond skiing, the Lodge provides a host of luxury amenities, including spacious accommodations, a fully-equipped kitchen, modern furnishings, and spectacular views of the resort and surrounding mountains.

SkyLift Lodge is located in the heart of Vernon Township, a hidden gem in New Jersey's Sussex County. Visitors can explore a variety of nearby attractions, including the Appalachian Trail, local wineries, Crystal Springs Resort, and Warwick Drive-In Theater. Whether it's skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, or simply enjoying the serenity of the mountains, there's something for everyone.

SkyLift Lodge is now available for short-term rentals. Whether you're planning a ski trip, a mountain biking weekend, or just a relaxing getaway, this cozy lodge is the perfect place to unwind. For more information or to book your stay, visit their website at SkyLiftLodge.com or call 201-870-4322.

For those seeking to enjoy the best of what Mountain Creek has to offer, SkyLift Lodge is the ideal place to relax and recharge after a day of outdoor adventure.

Mountain Creek recently announced a substantial investment to improve their snowmaking firepower and bring automated snowmaking to the mountain for this winter. This investment will revolutionize the skiing and snowboarding experiences at Mountain Creek, allowing them to open earlier, to expand terrain faster than ever before, and to offer the highest quality of machine-made snow possible.

About SkyLift Lodge:

SkyLift Lodge is a highly-rated Airbnb condo rental located at Mountain Creek Ski Resort in Vernon, NJ. Offering luxurious, comfortable accommodations with direct access to top-tier ski slopes, the Lodge is a favorite among travelers looking for a premier mountain getaway. SkyLift Lodge boasts stunning views, upscale amenities, and a welcoming atmosphere, making it a perfect destination year-round.

For more information or to book your stay, visit SkyLift Lodge.

