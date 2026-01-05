Skylight and Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Debut Limited-Edition Digital Family Calendar Exclusively at Target

A beautifully designed, modern solution for family organization that brings calm and coordination to the new year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, the brand helping families work together, stay connected, and reduce the daily mental load through simple, intuitive technology, today announces the Skylight Calendar x Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, an exclusive, limited-edition version of its best-selling digital family calendar. Created alongside Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines, the collaboration pairs Skylight's newest hardware with a custom-designed antique brass frame inspired by the warm, welcoming aesthetic Hearth & Hand is known for.

"Partnering with Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia let us create something that's as thoughtful as it is functional." Post this Skylight and Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Available exclusively at select Target stores and on Target.com , this special-edition Calendar brings together the tools families rely on to stay organized with a design that elevates any space. It's a blend of functionality and beauty, designed for households looking to start the year feeling a little more grounded, coordinated, and connected.

The Skylight Calendar x Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia features Skylight's next-generation 2026 hardware, offering a sharper display and 3x faster processing for improved responsiveness:

Key Product Features:

Exclusive Interchangeable Antique Brass Frame: Crafted in collaboration with Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, the Calendar features a custom antique-brass interchangeable frame that complements a wide range of home styles—a finish that reflects Joanna's signature elevated, tactile design sensibility.

Crafted in collaboration with Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, the Calendar features a custom antique-brass interchangeable frame that complements a wide range of home styles—a finish that reflects Joanna's signature elevated, tactile design sensibility. Custom Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Screensaver Art: Six exclusive screensaver artworks bring a sense of calm and beauty into the home, offering families a more personal and decorative way to integrate the Calendar seamlessly into their living spaces.

Six exclusive screensaver artworks bring a sense of calm and beauty into the home, offering families a more personal and decorative way to integrate the Calendar seamlessly into their living spaces. Enhanced Performance for Busy Families: Skylight's latest hardware delivers a sharper display, smoother navigation, and triple the processing power, ensuring the Calendar moves as quickly as real family life, from meal planning and shared schedules to reminders, chore tracking, and more.

According to the Skylight Mental Load Report , 79% of parents feel overwhelmed managing family logistics, and shared digital tools can significantly reduce daily stress. The Skylight Calendar was designed to help alleviate that invisible "mental load" by keeping every family member aligned on schedules, responsibilities, and routines. Launching during a season when households are resetting for the year ahead, this collaboration highlights a growing cultural interest in family wellness, mindful living, and intentional home design.

"Families today are carrying a lot. Not just schedules, but the responsibility of keeping everyone moving in the same direction," said Aviv Gilboa, President of Skylight. "We've always believed that families should have simple tools that actually make life easier, not become another thing to manage. Partnering with Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia let us create something that's as thoughtful as it is functional, a device that works hard behind the scenes, blends naturally into a home, and gives families a little more room to breathe. That's the heart of what we're building."

Availability and Pricing:

The Skylight Calendar x Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is available for $339.99, exclusively at select Target stores and on Target.com this winter.

About Skylight

Founded in 2014, Skylight connects loved ones by creating the world's simplest products and services that improve family life. Their current offerings are the Skylight Calendar, a touch-screen calendar that syncs the whole family's events, activities, chores, meal plans and more, all in one place, and the Skylight Frame, a touch-screen digital frame which allows users to send and display photos within seconds. For more information, visit www.myskylight.com.

Contact

Skylight PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Skylight