Skylight Launches Connected Home Calendar For Busy Families Just In Time for Fall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, a company dedicated to delivering fun and easy-to-use family-focused consumer products, is excited to announce the launch of their latest innovation - the Skylight Calendar . The Skylight Calendar marks the second product offering from the brand, following hundreds of thousands of families welcoming Skylight Frame into their home, and expands on the company's mission to make family life easier and more connected.

The Skylight Calendar arrives to market just in time for Back-to-School season and while this may range from in-person to remote learning this year, the challenge of juggling class schedules, extracurricular activities, work obligations and more is greater than ever. The Skylight Calendar was thoughtfully designed with busy families in mind, providing parents and kids an effective way to communicate about, as well as organize their schedules through an easy-to-use display in their home.

Skylight Calendar is a reimagining of the paper calendars and whiteboards that families have used to stay organized for decades. It is a touch-screen, WiFi connected digital display that syncs with existing digital calendars like Google Calendar and Outlook, and helps parents and kids to coordinate schedules in a way where everyone can see them. The Skylight Calendar eliminates the need for multiple calendars and planners, creating a central hub in the home with a 10-inch display screen, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, and color coding for each respective family member's individual events.

In addition to communicating and aligning family schedules, Skylight Calendar also includes a chore list that helps parents and kids stay on top of to-do's around the house, a grocery list that everyone can add to, and a weekly meal planner. A companion mobile app allows everyone in the family to see their appointments, grocery list, and meal plan while on the go.

"Skylight Frame was conceived while I was living far from family, and wanted a device that helped me effortlessly share memories and experiences instantly into my family's home," said Michael Segal, Skylight Founder and CEO. "The Skylight Calendar was built from a similar need for connectivity, when we noticed how families, especially ones with children, were spending too much time and energy trying to coordinate schedules, at the expense of time spent together. We wanted to create a solution that would simplify their lives and give families time back with their loved ones."

ABOUT SKYLIGHT

Skylight makes family-focused consumer products that are used and loved by hundreds of thousands of families across America. Skylight products are recognized for their simplicity and ease of use, making it the go-to brand for families who want products that even non-tech savvy members can use. The Skylight Frame is a touch-screen digital photo frame that you can email photos to within seconds. The brand's newest offering, the Skylight Calendar helps families stay organized in every area of their lives with a touch-screen that calendars work, play, chores, grocery lists and more all in one place.

SOURCE Skylight

