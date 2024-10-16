Skylight Launches Frame 2, Its Newest and Most Sophisticated Digital Photo Frame Yet

With an enhanced display, faster processing, new free features and interchangeable frames, Frame 2 is designed to elevate how families stay connected

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight , known for connecting loved ones and alleviating parental mental load through simple family products, today announced Frame 2 , the company's most advanced touch-screen digital photo frame. Building on the success of the original Skylight Frame, which has sold nearly two million units to-date and has facilitated over half a billion shared photos and videos, Frame 2's new hardware and software features improve the 10" frame's design, speed, storage and overall picture quality.

New features, inspired by customer feedback, include:

Interchangeable Snap Frames: Each Frame 2 device comes with one interchangeable frame of choice that attaches to the device via magnetic contacts. Four distinct styles across eight colorways allow customers a multitude of ways to customize their Frame 2, allowing families to match the aesthetics of their living spaces and personal styles. As we hear more feedback from customers, we will continue to launch new snap frames that allow customers to bring their Skylight Frame along as their preferences and style evolve.

"Over the last decade, Skylight has reinvented and popularized the smart digital photo frame category," said Michael Segal, founder & CEO of Skylight. "For Frame 2, we've made bold product improvements to continue to make Skylight the best product on the market. Image quality and screen enhancements make photos and videos come to life like never before, and our new Snap Frames allow customers to turn their Skylight into a beloved part of their home decor."

Founded in 2014, Skylight has since grown to over 8.1 million users and has become the #1 most wished for and most gifted brand of digital photo frames on Amazon. Key features like Seamless Sharing and Gift Mode which allow users to preload Frames with pictures and continue to upload them from afar, as well as its easy setup and use, make it the perfect gift for people of all ages, keeping families connected across distance and generations. With Frame 2, the brand continues to innovate in the category it pioneered, making it easier than ever to stay connected through shared memories.

About Skylight

Founded in 2014, Skylight connects loved ones by creating the world's simplest products and services that improve family life. Their current offerings are the Skylight Frame, a touch-screen digital frame which allows users to send and display photos within seconds, and the Skylight Calendar, a touch-screen calendar that syncs the whole family's events, activities, chores, meal plans and more, all in one place. For more information, visit www.skylightframe.com .

