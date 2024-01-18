Skylight Lending Secures Large Credit Facility with M&T Bank to Fuel Expansion

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYLIGHT LENDING, a leading provider of financing solutions in the residential solar space, proudly announces the successful closure of a multi-million-dollar credit facility with M&T Bank. This strategic relationship marks a significant milestone for Skylight as it positions the company for rapid expansion into five new states, solidifying its commitment to making solar energy affordable for homeowners nationwide.

Both entities worked closely to ensure a swift and efficient transaction, emphasizing the shared commitment to driving positive change in the residential solar financing landscape. "Our long-term relationship not only provides Skylight with the financial resources needed for expansion but also underscores the confidence M&T Bank has in our vision and the potential of the residential solar market," stated Thomas Dungan, CEO of Skylight Lending.

M&T Bank, a leading superregional bank known for its commitment to fostering economic growth, recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives that contribute to sustainable energy solutions and believes in Skylight's ability to make a positive impact in the expanding residential solar market.

Davis Clark, Vice President at M&T Bank, stated, "M&T Bank is thrilled to support Skylight Lending as they continue to advance the adoption of renewable energy solutions by providing accessible, customized financing solutions to consumers. This relationship underscores M&T's Bank's dedication to supporting initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future and highlights the Bank's ongoing commitment of supporting and empowering local businesses."

About Skylight Lending
Skylight Lending is a consumer lending company that offers financing for solar, battery, and home improvement items nationwide. Our mission is to provide streamlined solutions that cater to the wide assortment of financing needs of our customers in a fast, reliable, and affordable manner. For more information on how we can help you with efficient and affordable financing solutions, visit our website at www.SkylightLending.com.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

