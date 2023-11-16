Skylight Reveals Study Highlighting the Connection Between Spiritual Practices and Decreased Anxiety

Research to be presented uniquely addresses the intersection of digital technology and spirituality

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, a pioneer in integrating spirituality with technology for the well-being of GenZennials, announced a groundbreaking study about spirituality and mental wellness for the first time in the U.S. at the Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix on November 15. The study illuminates the beneficial correlation between regular spiritual practices and lowered anxiety levels among users of the Skylight app.

Jennifer Huberty, Ph.D., chief science officer at Skylight, spearheaded the presentation of the study, titled "Exploring the use of Skylight, a spiritual self-care mobile app for mental health, sleep, and spiritual well-being among Gen Z and young Millennials: a cross-sectional survey." The research has also been published in the prestigious Journal of Medical Internet Research.

"In today's digital age, where mental health challenges are unprecedented among the younger generations, our findings reveal that spiritual wellness is a critical facet of comprehensive health," said John Dye, executive director at Skylight. "This study underscores the efficacy of spiritual disciplines, including meditation and prayer, in fostering mental wellness. Our commitment at Skylight is to continually offer empirically supported spiritual tools that aid our users in achieving tranquility through connection with a higher power."

Skylight's research uniquely addresses the intersection of digital technology and spirituality, providing evidence for the positive impact of spiritual self-care practices. As GenZennials navigate a world saturated with digital stimuli often linked to mental health stressors, Skylight's app serves as a digital sanctuary, offering spiritual exercises that promote mental health and overall well-being.

Skylight is an initiative under the auspices of the Radiant Foundation, which strives to cultivate a more personal, positive place for faith within modern society. The Behavioral Health Tech Conference will also showcase influential presentations from renowned corporations and organizations like Amazon, Google, Kaiser Permanente, and the American Medical Association.

About Skylight

An initiative of The Radiant Foundation, Skylight leverages technology to help young adults make God-centered spirituality a part of their lives. In just a few minutes a day, Skylight opens a path for young people – from any faith tradition – to access the love and peace that a relationship with a higher power offers. For more information, visit skylight.org.

